Kyren Williams injury update: Latest on Rams RB for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Los Angeles Rams star running back Kyren Williams has been out of action since suffering an injury in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. The Notre Dame alum had been phenomenal for Sean McVay's side, putting up 456 rushing yards and 6 TDs alongside 105 receiving yards and a TD before he was ruled out of action.

Ahead of Week 12, let's check on the skillful running back's availability and delve into what happened to keep him out for this long.

Kyren Williams injury update

According to Sean McVay, Kyren Williams is set to come off the IR after recovering from his injury and will be available for the Rams' Week 12 fixture against the Arizona Cardinals.

That is very good news for anyone associated with the Los Angeles Rams, as Williams was one of the standout players for the franchise so far this season. He has contributed immensely to their rush attack, and he serves as a safety blanket for anyone playing quarterback for the Rams.

Hence, Matthew Stafford would be especially pleased, as Williams' return should make it significantly easier for him moving forward.

What happened to Kyren Williams?

Kyren Williams suffered a painful ankle injury back in Week 6 against the Cardinals. In that game, Williams put up arguably the best game of his NFL career; the Notre Dame product broke out for a career-high 158 yards and a TD on 20 rush attempts to marshal his side to a 26-9 blowout victory.

That performance took him to 456 rushing yards and 6 TDs on 97 carries for the season, significantly better than other RBs on the Rams roster. The gulf in quality at the running back position for the Rams is significant, as Williams is still the team's leading rusher despite having missed a handful of games.

In Williams' absence, backup running backs Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. have yet to perform to expectations.

When will Kyren Williams return?

Now that Williams is set to be activated off the injured reserve, we expect him to play some part in the Week 12 game against the Cardinals. Sean McVay will likely ease him back to action to prevent a re-injury in Week 12.

The Rams need all the help that they can get, as they are slowly losing all hope of making the postseason in 2023. The franchise looks to be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is also dealing with an ankle injury.