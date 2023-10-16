Kyren Williams injury update: Latest on Rams RB for Week 7 fantasy football

Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua are the two biggest surprises for the Los Angeles Rams this season. Heading into the year after the injury to Cooper Kupp, most braced for an offensive slog. Nacua and Williams are well-known names around the NFL, especially in fantasy football.

That said, Williams' injury has some worried about his health going forward. Here's the update on the situation.

Kyren Williams speaks at the NFL Combine.

Kyren Williams's injury update

The running back injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. After the game, Sean McVay said that he thought Williams was "gonna be good," per Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue on X/Twitter.

It was a vote of confidence from Sean McVay, but without any specifics, it does leave room for doubt. It looks like he'll be ready to play in Week 7.

What happened to Kyren Williams?

The running back was having an old-school Todd Gurley-esque day before the injury. Before hurting his ankle and leaving in the fourth quarter, the back had rushed 20 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. That said, the running back was the beating heart of the offense for most of the season.

At that rate of usage, it was only a matter of time until something dinged him. It happened to Christian McCaffrey against the Browns and Williams against the Cardinals. Backup Ronnie Rivers also suffered a knee injury, per ESPN.

Williams has rushed for 456 yards and six touchdowns this season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

When will Kyren Williams return?

Following the game, McVay said Williams was "gonna be good." As such, the back should be ready for the team's Week 7 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the coach did not say that directly, so there's reason for caution.

Backup Ronnie Rivers has a knee injury, which does not rule out the chances of Zach Evans, the team's fourth-string running back coming into the year, getting a chunk of carries next week.