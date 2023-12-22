Kyren Williams’ mother inspired Rams RB to score game-sealing TD on TNF vs Saints

Kyren Williams has always been close to his mother, but the Rams running back's rushing touchdown against the Saints on Thursday Night Football looked to be a direct consequence of her encouragement. The Los Angeles player had been a menace throughout the game but had yet to enter the endzone.

But he got a chance in the second half with the Rams in the red zone. As they did so, the camera panned to Taryn Williams in the stands. She was seen cheering for her son, shouting:

"Let's go Kyren!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Next, the video panned to her son on the field and the result was magic. He ran through the heart of the New Orleans defense to score a touchdown. And almost as if he knew that it was his mom who had dragged him into that side of the stand, where she was sitting, he spotted her and flipped the ball to keep safe.

Expand Tweet

Kyren Williams a huge factor in Rams' recent resurgence

The Los Angeles Rams are coming back strong as we reach the business end of the season. They were 7-7 going into this game on Thursday and their explosive offensive showing, albeit against a poor New Orleans Saints team, would have given solace to their fans. After their miserable Super Bowl defense last season, many fans thought that this year would be a write-off as well given how badly they started.

But they have since turned things around. Matthew Stafford has looked back to his old Super Bowl-winning self. In his previous five games, including this one, his lowest passer rating has been above 100 in every single game. He has had only one interception in all that time and 14 passing touchdowns.

He has had help from Cooper Kupp returning to full fitness. The former Super Bowl MVP has shown his worth again and again. But the rookie Puka Nacua has stepped up and Demarcus Robison has filled in some holes.

But Kyren Williams has been key to keeping opposition defenses honest and creating space for the passing game. The running back has five games of more than 100 yards in the last six games, including this Thursday night matchup. In the only game where he did have less than three figures, which was against the Cleveland Browns, he scored a rushing touchdown.

But it is the missed tackles that have been the most impressive. He has forced more missed tackles than any Rams player going back to 2006, when his idol Steven Jackson was tearing up the field.

Expand Tweet

There is a case to be made, though, that it has been a real team effort. With all their wide receivers scoring well and even tight end Tyler Higbee chipping in from time to time, opposition teams have not been able to stack the box against the run. He became the first defender since 2016 to not face a single defense that committed eight or more defenders against the run.

That has allowed him to gain more than two yards prior to the contact, generating the extra momentum that is needed to break tackles.

Expand Tweet

All of this comes to show that the Rams are suddenly building an offense that can match their exploits from two seasons previously. At that time, they relied on veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. But now they have a younger team that is gelling well, is not afraid to get physical and has a quarterback playing at his best.

And for Kyren Williams, when he has the support of his mother and wider family raining down the stands, that is sure to have an effect where he feels unstoppable.