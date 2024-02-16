L’Jarius Sneed landing spots: 5 best fits for Chiefs CB if he leaves in free agency

L'Jarius Sneed is usually not someone whom fans first think of when they think of the Kansas City Chiefs' dynastic run. However, he has been a crucial defensive component for the team since being drafted 138th overall in 2020.

In 2022, he had a career-high 108 tackles (75 solo) and 57 interception return yards, establishing himself as one of the potential future top cornerbacks. His regular-season numbers plummeted in 2023. But he more than made up for that with a massive forced fumble on Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers in the AFC Championship Game.

As he enters free agency, Sneed may have a plethora of suitors for his services. But among them, the following five present the best conditions for him to thrive in:

Five best landing spots for L'Jarius Sneed if CB leaves Chiefs in free agency

5) Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James could use more backfield support.

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new era - not just offensively but defensively as well.

Much has been said about the arrival of new coach Jim Harbaugh and how he could improve star quarterback Justin Herbert's offense. On the other side of the ball, there may also be at least one significant change.

Veteran cornerback Michael Davis is set to become a free agent. While he has been a consistently productive and faithful member of the team, new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and general manager Joe Hortiz may want a more credible player who can contribute immediately.

That's where L'Jarius Sneed comes in. His covering abilities could provide a perfect complement to Asante Samuel Jr. and help ease Derwin James' burden.

4) Los Angeles Rams

The Rams may want an upgrade from Ahkello Witherspoon.

Speaking of Los Angeles, the city's more successful team had a great turnaround from its Super Bowl LVI hangover.

Matthew Stafford was once again mostly healthy and had a rejigged offensive core of Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee to feed.

On defense, Aaron Donald continued his stellar play, while Kobie Turner and Byron Young emerged as potential future stars in the front seven. But the secondary left much to be desired.

With Ahkello Witherspoon and Jordan Fuller set to become free agents, Sneed may provide a welcome upgrade.

3) Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker has been a faithful Cardinal, but he can do only so much.

The Arizona Cardinals are at a crossroads. They have been among the worst teams in football for the last two seasons and face a major decision regarding star quarterback Kyler Murray.

However, he's not the only team veteran in that situation. Safety Budda Baker is entering the final year of his contract. He may already be secretly frustrated at the lack of success during his tenure. Getting someone like Sneed to partner him in the backfield might convince him to stay.

2) Green Bay Packers

Rasul Douglas' midseason departure from Green Bay leaves the team in need of another top cornerback.

In the middle of the 2023-24 season, the Green Bay Packers disappointed fans by trading away cornerback Rasul Douglas, who had been part of a potent duo with Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander.

Heading into 2024, their situation does not get any easier. Behind Alexander, Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine have been marginal at best. With surprisingly decently performing safety Jonathan Owens set to be a free agent, general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to give new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley an immediate backfield upgrade, which Sneed could provide.

1) Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' Marcus Peters experiment did not go very well.

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly made an instant impact when they signed top cornerback Marcus Peters. Analysts said that he's someone who would make a strong impression on a young secondary.

However, that tenure did not last long. After a litany of missed tackles and dropped picks, he was ditched in late November, leaving Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones to assume the burden.

That may dissuade the Raiders from seeking another big-name cornerback. But what sets L'Jarius Sneed apart from Peters is the champion mindset the organization has sorely needed since Al Davis' death.