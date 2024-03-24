L'Jarius Sneed replacements: 5 best players Chiefs should target after trading CB to Titans feat. Stephon Gilmore

The Kansas City Chiefs are losing a key defensive piece. On Friday, it was reported that cornerback L'Jarius Sneed will be traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round swap. He's expected to sign a long-term contract, details of which have not yet been revealed.

Sneed's importance to the Chiefs cannot be understated. Last season, amidst notions that Patrick Mahomes' offense had seemingly regressed, he was a cornerstone of the secondary, with his biggest highlight being a forced fumble on Batimore Ravens rookie wideout Zay Flowers in the AFC Championship Game.

However, with him gone, whom should general manager Brett Veach seek?

5) Marcus Peters

Is a return to Arrowhead in store for Marcus Peters?

Once upon a time, Marcus Peters was a Kansas City Chief. He was a beast as a rookie, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year as a co-leader in interceptions and becoming a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Will he return, now that that his old team has become a dynasty under Patrick Mahomes? He could look to do so, as he would bring both shutdown play and valuable leadership to a mostly young secondary.

4) Kool-Aid McKinstry

Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the more realistic CB options for the Chiefs

Unless they shockingly trade up, the Kansas City Chiefs are not getting the likes of Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, but they have two realistic options at cornerback.

Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of them. His elite-level intellegence and ball-grabbing skills present a perfect complement to the hard-nosed, smash-mouth play of the front seven led by Chris Jones, George Karlaftis and Nick Bolton.

3) Xavien Howard

Xavlen Howard once fought the Chiefs. Will he join them?

Xavien Howard was the headliner of the Miami Dolphins' list of roster cuts during the offseason. Given his accolades and general ontribution to the team's recent run of respectability, it was a bit of a surprise even when considering his contract.

Could joining the team that bounced him out of the previous Wild Card be his next move? It would certainly be an appealing prospect that helps both him and the Chiefs.

2) TJ Tampa

TJ Tampa has been one of Iowa State's defensive stalwarts

When people think of Iowa State alums in the NFL, the first name that enters their minds is Brock Purdy, but another may soon join him.

TJ Tampa shone brightly as a Cyclone, using his speed and ball-reading ability to make major plays and collect accolades, getting himself nominated for the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

In the upcoming draft, he's the other of Brett Veach's most realistic options at CB.

1) Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore is one of the best cornerbacks of the 21st century

Drafted 10th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, Stephon Gilmore has proven to be one of the most accomplished cornerbacks in recent memory.

He has a Super Bowl title and Defensive Player of the Year award with the New England Patriots, his greatest highlights. He has often, if not always, played in top form.

As he enters the twilight of his career, chasing one last ring at Kansas City would only add to his reputation.