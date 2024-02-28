L’Jarius Sneed trade value: Exploring potential package Chiefs could receive for CB this offseason

As per reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have used the franchise tag on star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. The franchise will try to negotiate a long-term deal with Sneed, but if both parties fail to reach common ground then the Super Bowl champions will look to trade the 27-year-old cornerback.

Sneed is coming off the best season of his career and has emerged as one of the best players in his position. Multiple teams will be interested in acquiring Sneed via trade and the Chiefs could get a good return for the player they drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

What assets can the Kansas City Chiefs get in return for L’Jarius Sneed? Let's explore the cornerback's trade value.

L’Jarius Sneed trade value

L’Jarius Sneed's trade value can be calculated based on two trades that happened a few years ago. Back in 2019, Jalen Ramsey was traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. In the same year, the Chiefs traded away Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick.

Ramsey was 25 years old at the time of the trade and was widely considered as the best cornerback in the league. Sneed will likely fetch fewer draft assets than what the Jaguars got for Ramsey, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they get a late first-round pick from a team or a package centered around a couple of second-round picks.

This past season L’Jarius Sneed had 60 solo tackles, 18 assists, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions in 16 games. The duo of Trent McDuffie and Sneed is arguably the best cornerback duo in the league and has played a huge role in back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the Chiefs.

Over the years the Chiefs have drafted pretty well, and if they even end up trading Sneed, general manager Brett Veach could replace him with another great player.

As of now, the Chiefs have these cornerbacks on their roster if Sneed leaves the franchise:

Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Joshua Williams Nic Jones Ekow Boye-Doye Keith Taylor Jr.