The front office of the LA Rams had to make tough but prudent decisions after the team's 5-12 finish in the 2022 NFL season. With its youthful roster continuing to flourish and develop collectively, the team will likely return to being a consistent playoff contender soon.

The Rams will try to improve their chances of contending for the Super Bowl when the new season begins by adding to their youthful roster via another solid draft class in 2025.

It will be crucial to strengthen positions of need throughout the draft since several high-profile players, like wide receiver Cooper Kupp, may be leaving LA this summer.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24 to 26. The Rams are projected to select their first player in the first round of this year's draft at No. 26 overall.

Let's take a look at the number of draft picks LA will have in the draft.

What rounds are the LA Rams' draft picks in 2025?

The Rams have seven picks heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

1) Round 1, Pick 26

2) Round 3, Pick 90

3) Round 3, Pick 100 (Comp pick)

4) Round 4, Pick 126

5) Round 6, Pick 192

6) Round 6, Pick 203 (via Atlanta Falcons)

7) Round 6, Pick 204 (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

The LA Rams have retained their original first, third and sixth-round selections. In the 2024 NFL draft, they traded up to choose defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round (No. 39 overall) by sending their original second-round pick in 2025 to the Carolina Panthers.

LA acquired guard Kevin Dotson by trading their fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in August 2023. Additionally, they traded Van Jefferson and their seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in October 2023. In exchange, the Rams received Atlanta's sixth-round pick this year.

They have accumulated more compensatory picks than other teams in the last three years. However, according to Over the Cap, the team is only expected to receive one compensatory draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The purpose of the comp pick is to make up for the loss of former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who joined the Atlanta Falcons as their coach before the 2024 campaign.

Who did the LA Rams select in the 2024 draft?

The following are the Rams' complete 2024 NFL draft selections:

Round 1 (No. 19 overall) - Defensive end Jared Verse, Florida State

Round 2 (No. 39 overall, via Carolina Panthers) - Defensive tackle Braden Fiske, Florida State

Round 3 (No. 83 overall) - Running back Blake Corum, Michigan

Round 3 (No. 99 overall) - Safety Kamren Kimchens, Miami

Round 5 (No. 154 overall) - Linebacker Brennan Jackson, Washington State

Round 6 (No. 196 overall) - Defensive tackle Tyler Davis, Clemson

Round 6 (No. 209 overall) - Kicker Joshua Karty, Stanford

Round 6 (No. 213 overall) - Wide receiver Jordan Whittington, Texas

Round 6 (No. 217 overall) - Center Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Round 7 (No. 254 overall) - Guard KT Leveston, Kansas City

