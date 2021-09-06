LA Rams 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

The LA Rams are hosting the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021-22 NFL season. The burden of expectation, therefore, weighs heavily on the powerbrokers in Inglewood. The Rams front office was aware of the pressure in the offseason, which explains the trade for star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Alongside Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams have plenty of elite players on their roster.

Despite the Rams' presence in the toughest division in the NFL, their front office and ownership expect a Super Bowl challenge. When it comes to schedule strength, the Rams rank tenth in terms of difficulty. At the best of times, though, the NFL is a rollercoaster ride, and that will be the case for the Los Angeles Rams this year in terms of challenging games and the not-so-challenging ones.

Easiest games on the Rams schedule

Week 1 vs Bears

Matthew Stafford's homecoming party couldn't have come against a more suitable opponent. After spending 12 years in Detroit, Stafford knows the Chicago Bears inside out.

Last December, Stafford humbled the Bears' secondary as he threw for four touchdowns at Soldier Field. Stafford will look to kick off an MVP campaign in a Sunday night game at home against his favorite opponent. For the Rams, it's the best possible start to the new season.

Week 8 at Texans

The Rams spend Halloween visiting the Texans. Unfortunately for the Texans, they are about as terrifying as a four-year-old dressed as a ghost on a sugar rush. Experts are projecting the Texans to win one game as a best-case scenario. The weakest team in the NFL will be no match for the L.A. Rams.

Week 13 vs Jaguars

Alongside the Texans, analysts expect the Jaguars to scrape the bottom of the barrel when it comes to wins. Aaron Donald will make life a nightmare for rookie Trevor Lawrence, while cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be licking his lips for chances in the secondary. The Jags start from the ground floor; the Rams are on the 45th floor dreaming of more.

Toughest games on the Rams schedule

Week 5 at Seahawks

The Seahawks and Rams rivalry is one of the fiercest in the NFL. Both teams expect to challenge for the NFC West crown, making this Week 5 clash a stern test of the Rams' credentials. The Seahawks' defense matches up well against the Rams' offense and these games are always attritional affairs. The Rams will get tested in front of the 12th man.

Week 12 at Packers

A trip to Lambeau Field offers the Rams a shot at redemption after losing out in the divisional round last season. Journeys across the country constantly challenge West Coast teams, especially in November in Wisconsin.

Matthew Stafford will lock horns with old NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers, and Matt LaFleur vs Sean McVay in a chess matchup for the savants. The Packers blew away the Rams in January. The Week 12 battle will push the Rams to the limit.

Week 17 at Ravens

The Rams fly cross-country to battle in the Charm City of Baltimore against the Ravens in Week 17. The Ravens are a gritty, hard-nosed, nasty team that will wish to engage in a dogfight against the Rams, who will want to play their natural attacking game. The Ravens will look to take that away from the Rams.

A game against the Ravens doesn't just test a team's skill and competence. It also examines a team's character and desire. Everyone expects the Rams to get locked into a tight divisional race. A Week 17 trip to the Ravens is a substantial hurdle in their way.

