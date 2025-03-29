LA Rams Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Sean McVay and Co.

The LA Rams had a rough start to the 2024 regular season, but a strong finish ensured another playoff berth for the former Super Bowl champions. Sean McVay's team was the cream of the crop in that NFC West and secured yet another division title.

Next up for McVay's unit is the 2025 NFL draft. It's a great avenue to add high-end rookies to the rebuilding franchise, as choosing wisely in the draft could reopen the Rams' Super Bowl window.

With the draft a few weeks away, the Rams are set to host their annual "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the player(s) set to visit Los Angeles in the lead-up to the draft.

LA Rams Top 30 visits tracker

Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas Longhorns

The LA Rams have just one scheduled Top 30 visit at the moment. The selected player is Texas Longhorns star wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

These are the Rams' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 26 overall

Round 3: Nos. 90, 101 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 4: No. 127

Round 6: Nos. 190 (from the Atlanta Falcons), 195 (from the Pittsburgh Steelers), 201, 202 (from the Houston Texans through the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears)

Prospect to watch

Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas Longhorns

Isaiah Bond is a versatile and skilled wide receiver fresh out of Texas. Bond was a high school sprint champ and eventually transitioned to a pacey wideout in college.

Bond started as a slot receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he moved to the outside during his time with the Texas Longhorns. His versatility and experience playing both positions will be a positive for coaches at the next level.

Furthermore, Bond has impressive speed, and it helped him stretch the field and distort defenses at all three levels. He seamlessly ran past defensive backs and was open for quarterback Quinn Ewers to plant a perfectly thrown deep ball into his waiting hands.

Such a skill set would be a plus for the LA Rams in the 2025 season. Bond can come in as a direct replacement for the since-departed Cooper Kupp. He'll be a versatile weapon for one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.

