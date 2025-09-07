LA Rams vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will Anderson Jr.
Darrell Taylor
Denico Autry (O)
–
LDT
Mario Edwards Jr.
Tommy Togiai
Kyonte Hamilton (IR)
–
RDT
Sheldon Rankins
Tim Settle Jr.
Folorunso Fatukasi
Kurt Hinish (O)
RDE
Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Dylan Horton
–
WLB
Henry To'oTo'o
Jake Hansen
Jamal Hill
–
MLB
Azeez Al-Shaair
–
–
–
SLB
Christian Harris
E.J. Speed
–
–
LCB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Tremon Smith
–
–
SS
Calen Bullock
Jaylen Reed (IR)
–
–
FS
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
M.J. Stewart
Jimmie Ward (O)
–
RCB
Kamari Lassiter
Jaylin Smith
–
–
NB
Jalen Pitre
Alijah Huzzie (O)
–
–
Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Ka'imi Fairbairn
–
–
–
P
Tommy Townsend
–
–
–
H
Tommy Townsend
–
–
–
PR
Braxton Berrios (O)
Jaylin Noel
Christian Kirk (O)
–
KR
Dameon Pierce
Tremon Smith
Braxton Berrios (O)
–
LS
Austin Brinkman
–
–
–
