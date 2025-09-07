  • home icon
  • LA Rams vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2025 10:30 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

The LA Rams will square off against the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the Rams vs. Texans clash, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

LA Rams vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup for Week 1

LA Rams projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on offense vs. the Texans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

PositionStarter
QBMatthew Stafford
RBKyren Williams
WRPuka Nacua
WRDavante Adams
WRTutu Atwell
TETyler Higbee
LTAlaric Jackson
LGSteve Avila
CColeman Shelton
RGKevin Dotson
RTRob Havenstein
Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on defense vs. the Texans:

PositionStarter
LDEBraden Fiske
NTPoona Ford
RDEKobie Turner
WLBByron Young
LILBNate Landman
RILBOmar Speights
SLBJared Verse
LCBDarious Williams
SSKam Curl
FSQuentin Lake
RCBAhkello Witherspoon
NBCobie Durant
Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on special teams vs. the Texans:

PositionStarter
PKJoshua Karty
PEthan Evans
HEthan Evans
PRXavier Smith
KRJordan Whittington
LSAlex Ward
Houston Texans projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on offense vs. the Rams:

PositionStarter
QBC.J. Stroud
RBNick Chubb
WRNico Collins
WRXavier Hutchinson
WRJayden Higgins
TEDalton Schultz
FBJakob Johnson
LTAireontae Ersery
LGLaken Tomlinson
CJake Andrews
RGEd Ingram
RTTytus Howard
Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on defense vs. the Rams:

PositionStarter
LDEWill Anderson Jr.
LDTMario Edwards Jr.
RDTSheldon Rankins
RDEDanielle Hunter
WLBHenry To'oTo'o
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair
SLBChristian Harris
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.
SSCalen Bullock
FSC.J. Gardner-Johnson
RCBKamari Lassiter
NBJalen Pitre
Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on special teams vs. the Rams:

PositionStarter
PKKa'imi Fairbairn
PTommy Townsend
HTommy Townsend
PRJaylin Noel
KRDameon Pierce
LSAustin Brinkman
LA Rams vs. Houston Texans depth chart

LA Rams depth chart

Here's a look at the LA Rams' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBMatthew StaffordJimmy GaroppoloStetson Bennett IV
RBKyren WilliamsBlake CorumJarquez HunterCody Schrader
WRPuka NacuaJordan Whittington
WRDavante AdamsKonata Mumpfield
WRTutu AtwellXavier Smith
TETyler HigbeeTerrance FergusonColby ParkinsonDavis Allen
LTAlaric JacksonD.J. HumphriesDavid Quessenberry
LGSteve AvilaJustin Dedich
CColeman SheltonBeaux Limmer
RGKevin Dotson
RTRob HavensteinWarren McClendon Jr.
Here's a look at the LA Rams' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEBraden FiskeLarrell MurchisonDesjuan Johnson
NTPoona FordTy Hamilton
RDEKobie TurnerTyler Davis
WLBByron YoungJosaiah StewartKeir Thomas (IR)
LILBNate LandmanTroy Reeder
RILBOmar SpeightsShaun Dolac
SLBJared VerseNick Hampton
LCBDarious WilliamsEmmanuel Forbes Jr.
SSKam CurlJaylen McCollough
FSQuentin LakeKamren Kinchens
RCBAhkello WitherspoonJosh Wallace
NBCobie Durant
Here's a look at the LA Rams' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJoshua Karty
PEthan Evans
HEthan Evans
PRXavier SmithKonata Mumpfield
KRJordan WhittingtonBlake Corum
LSAlex Ward
Houston Texans depth chart

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBC.J. StroudDavis MillsGraham Mertz
RBNick ChubbDameon PierceDare OgunbowaleWoody Marks
WRNico CollinsJaylin NoelBraxton Berrios (O)
WRChristian Kirk (O)Xavier HutchinsonTank Dell (O)
WRJayden HigginsJustin Watson
TEDalton SchultzCade StoverBrevin Jordan (IR)Irv Smith Jr. (IR)
FBJakob Johnson
LTAireontae ErseryCam Robinson
LGLaken TomlinsonJuice Scruggs
CJake AndrewsJarrett Patterson
RGEd Ingram (Q)
RTTytus HowardBlake Fisher
Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill Anderson Jr.Darrell TaylorDenico Autry (O)
LDTMario Edwards Jr.Tommy TogiaiKyonte Hamilton (IR)
RDTSheldon RankinsTim Settle Jr.Folorunso FatukasiKurt Hinish (O)
RDEDanielle HunterDerek BarnettDylan Horton
WLBHenry To'oTo'oJake HansenJamal Hill
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair
SLBChristian HarrisE.J. Speed
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.Tremon Smith
SSCalen BullockJaylen Reed (IR)
FSC.J. Gardner-JohnsonM.J. StewartJimmie Ward (O)
RCBKamari LassiterJaylin Smith
NBJalen PitreAlijah Huzzie (O)
Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKKa'imi Fairbairn
PTommy Townsend
HTommy Townsend
PRBraxton Berrios (O)Jaylin NoelChristian Kirk (O)
KRDameon PierceTremon SmithBraxton Berrios (O)
LSAustin Brinkman
How to watch LA Rams vs. Houston Texans Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Rams vs. Texans clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on Paramount+ or Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Rams vs. Texans Week 1 matchup:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
