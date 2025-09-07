LA Rams vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The LA Rams will square off against the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ad

Ahead of the Rams vs. Texans clash, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

LA Rams vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup for Week 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Rams projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on offense vs. the Texans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Position Starter QB Matthew Stafford RB Kyren Williams WR Puka Nacua WR Davante Adams WR Tutu Atwell TE Tyler Higbee LT Alaric Jackson LG Steve Avila C Coleman Shelton RG Kevin Dotson RT Rob Havenstein

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on defense vs. the Texans:

Position Starter LDE Braden Fiske NT Poona Ford RDE Kobie Turner WLB Byron Young LILB Nate Landman RILB Omar Speights SLB Jared Verse LCB Darious Williams SS Kam Curl FS Quentin Lake RCB Ahkello Witherspoon NB Cobie Durant

Ad

Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on special teams vs. the Texans:

Position Starter PK Joshua Karty P Ethan Evans H Ethan Evans PR Xavier Smith KR Jordan Whittington LS Alex Ward

Ad

Houston Texans projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on offense vs. the Rams:

Position Starter QB C.J. Stroud RB Nick Chubb WR Nico Collins WR Xavier Hutchinson WR Jayden Higgins TE Dalton Schultz FB Jakob Johnson LT Aireontae Ersery LG Laken Tomlinson C Jake Andrews RG Ed Ingram RT Tytus Howard

Ad

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on defense vs. the Rams:

Position Starter LDE Will Anderson Jr. LDT Mario Edwards Jr. RDT Sheldon Rankins RDE Danielle Hunter WLB Henry To'oTo'o MLB Azeez Al-Shaair SLB Christian Harris LCB Derek Stingley Jr. SS Calen Bullock FS C.J. Gardner-Johnson RCB Kamari Lassiter NB Jalen Pitre

Ad

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on special teams vs. the Rams:

Position Starter PK Ka'imi Fairbairn P Tommy Townsend H Tommy Townsend PR Jaylin Noel KR Dameon Pierce LS Austin Brinkman

Ad

LA Rams vs. Houston Texans depth chart

LA Rams depth chart

Here's a look at the LA Rams' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Matthew Stafford Jimmy Garoppolo Stetson Bennett IV – RB Kyren Williams Blake Corum Jarquez Hunter Cody Schrader WR Puka Nacua Jordan Whittington – – WR Davante Adams Konata Mumpfield – – WR Tutu Atwell Xavier Smith – – TE Tyler Higbee Terrance Ferguson Colby Parkinson Davis Allen LT Alaric Jackson D.J. Humphries David Quessenberry – LG Steve Avila Justin Dedich – – C Coleman Shelton Beaux Limmer – – RG Kevin Dotson – – – RT Rob Havenstein Warren McClendon Jr. – –

Ad

Here's a look at the LA Rams' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Braden Fiske Larrell Murchison Desjuan Johnson – NT Poona Ford Ty Hamilton – – RDE Kobie Turner Tyler Davis – – WLB Byron Young Josaiah Stewart Keir Thomas (IR) – LILB Nate Landman Troy Reeder – – RILB Omar Speights Shaun Dolac – – SLB Jared Verse Nick Hampton – – LCB Darious Williams Emmanuel Forbes Jr. – – SS Kam Curl Jaylen McCollough – – FS Quentin Lake Kamren Kinchens – – RCB Ahkello Witherspoon Josh Wallace – – NB Cobie Durant – – –

Ad

Here's a look at the LA Rams' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Joshua Karty – – – P Ethan Evans – – – H Ethan Evans – – – PR Xavier Smith Konata Mumpfield – – KR Jordan Whittington Blake Corum – – LS Alex Ward – – –

Ad

Houston Texans depth chart

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB C.J. Stroud Davis Mills Graham Mertz – RB Nick Chubb Dameon Pierce Dare Ogunbowale Woody Marks WR Nico Collins Jaylin Noel Braxton Berrios (O) – WR Christian Kirk (O) Xavier Hutchinson Tank Dell (O) – WR Jayden Higgins Justin Watson – – TE Dalton Schultz Cade Stover Brevin Jordan (IR) Irv Smith Jr. (IR) FB Jakob Johnson – – – LT Aireontae Ersery Cam Robinson – – LG Laken Tomlinson Juice Scruggs – – C Jake Andrews Jarrett Patterson – – RG Ed Ingram (Q) – – – RT Tytus Howard Blake Fisher – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will Anderson Jr. Darrell Taylor Denico Autry (O) – LDT Mario Edwards Jr. Tommy Togiai Kyonte Hamilton (IR) – RDT Sheldon Rankins Tim Settle Jr. Folorunso Fatukasi Kurt Hinish (O) RDE Danielle Hunter Derek Barnett Dylan Horton – WLB Henry To'oTo'o Jake Hansen Jamal Hill – MLB Azeez Al-Shaair – – – SLB Christian Harris E.J. Speed – – LCB Derek Stingley Jr. Tremon Smith – – SS Calen Bullock Jaylen Reed (IR) – – FS C.J. Gardner-Johnson M.J. Stewart Jimmie Ward (O) – RCB Kamari Lassiter Jaylin Smith – – NB Jalen Pitre Alijah Huzzie (O) – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Ka'imi Fairbairn – – – P Tommy Townsend – – – H Tommy Townsend – – – PR Braxton Berrios (O) Jaylin Noel Christian Kirk (O) – KR Dameon Pierce Tremon Smith Braxton Berrios (O) – LS Austin Brinkman – – –

Ad

How to watch LA Rams vs. Houston Texans Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Rams vs. Texans clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on Paramount+ or Fubo.

Here are some key details for the Rams vs. Texans Week 1 matchup:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo

Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.