Ladd McConkey fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Chargers WR this year?

After a slow start in the 2024 NFL season, Ladd McConkey heated up for the LA Chargers, becoming the only reliable pass-catcher they had on the field at times, teaming up with Justin Herbert to carry the team.

Ad

As he approaches his second season in the league, McConkey may be one of the best options for teams looking for a WR2 with a WR1 ceiling.

Should you draft Ladd McConkey in 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR Rankings, McConkey enters the 2025 season as WR8 and the 13th-best player in the league. His partnership with Justin Herbert should guarantee at least 100 targets this campaign, making him an attractive option for fantasy owners.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ladd McConkey's fantasy outlook in 2025

The Sportkeeda's Who Should I Draft tool projects Ladd McConkey to rack up 295.3 fantasy points, which would be over 44 points more compared to 2024 (240.9 FPTS on ESPN Fantasy after posting 82 receptions on 112 targets for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns).

McConkey was a top-20 receiver in reception yards, touchdowns, catch rate, yards per target and yards per route run. His projections for this season include 101.31 receptions for 1,418.2 yards and 8.7 receiving touchdowns.

Ad

After such a strong 2024 season, McConkey enters this campaign as the clear WR1 on the Chargers' offense. With Quentin Johnson still struggling to secure the ball with his hands, Tre Harris could be a solid partner for McConkey. The addition of Tyler Conklin to the tight end room could give Herbert more passing options, but as things stand now, McConkey will be the quarterback's favorite target.

Is Ladd McConkey a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Ladd McConkey is a solid option for a WR2. He could also be a WR1 if the top receivers are off the board at the end of the first three or four rounds, knowing that he will draw a lot of attention from Herbert.

Ad

While he's considered day-to-day for the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, nothing suggests he's going through a serious injury ahead of the new campaign. Our fantasy analyzer gives McConkey the edge over a star wide receiver on another run-heavy offense, AJ Brown.

Where should you draft Ladd McConkey this year?

It would be surprising to see McConkey being drafted later than the second round in full-PPR leagues. If he remains consistent, he could be one of the biggest overachievers in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.