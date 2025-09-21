  • home icon
  Ladd McConkey injury update: Will Chargers WR be available for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Ladd McConkey injury update: Will Chargers WR be available for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 21, 2025 04:59 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Ladd McConkey injury update: Will Chargers WR be available for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey appeared on the injury list on Wednesday due to a biceps injury. The fact that he didn't practice at all that day worried fans ahead of a crucial Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos.

McConkey wasn't listed on the Bolts' injury report in the first two weeks of the season. He also didn't seem to have suffered any injuries during the Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, which makes his appearance on the injury report during the week all the more unexpected.

McConkey is third in receiving yards and second in catches for the Chargers after two games, having recorded 11 catches on 14 targets for 122 receiving yards this season.

Ladd McConkey injury updates: When will the Chargers WR return?

While Ladd McConkey was a nonparticipant in the Los Angeles Chargers' first practice of the week on Wednesday due to an issue with his biceps, he made a full comeback to the practice field on Thursday. His participation in practice effectively eliminated any concerns regarding his possible absence in the Week 3 matchup with the Broncos.

After participating fully in another session on Friday, McConkey was taken off the injury list and is now set to play for the Chargers against Denver on Sunday.

Given that the Chargers' Week 2 matchup with the Raiders came on Monday, it's likely that the team held McConkey out of Wednesday's practice entirely to control his workload rather than due to an actual injury.

With McConkey now cleared to play in Week 3, the Chargers will continue to rely on him, alongside Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen, both of whom have also begun the season strongly, in their passing offense.

Johnston came into this 2025 looking to prove himself, and he has succeeded in doing so in the first two games. He is averaging an incredible 18.8 yards per catch and has already scored three touchdowns this season.

Allen has shown that he still has a lot to contribute after coming back to Los Angeles this past offseason. In the two games he has played, he has caught 12 passes, gained 129 yards, and scored two touchdowns.

While McConkey is fit, the Chargers are dealing with a number of injuries ahead of Sunday's matchup. Cornerback Cam Hart (hip) and linebacker Daiyan Henley (illness) are questionable to play. Hart practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, while Henley missed practice on Wednesday and Friday.

Safety Elijah Molden (hamstring) and tight end Will Dissly (knee) have also been ruled out after failing to practice at all during the week.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

