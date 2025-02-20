Ladd McConkey vs. Andrei Iosivas 40-yard dash time: Which WR performed better at NFL combine?

During his NFL rookie season, Ladd McConkey was brilliant in the LA Chargers offense. The former Georgia wide receiver, who was selected 34th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, set team rookie records with 82 catches and 1,149 receiving yards.

Let's examine McConkey's performance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, comparing his 40-yard dash time with Cincinnati Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas', who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A look at Ladd McConkey and Andrei Iosivas' NFL Scouting Combine performances

Andrei Iosivas ran the 40-yard sprint with a time of 4.43 seconds and measured 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds While it's a solid time, Ladd McConkey's 4.39 seconds from the 2024 pre-draft event was slightly faster.

Last year, McConkey utilized both of his attempts to complete the 40-yard dash. He recorded an unofficial time of 4.43 on his first try, but he improved it to 4.39 on his second.

Any concerns regarding McConkey's breakaway quickness were dispelled before the draft as his official 40-yard dash time of 4.39 tied for the sixth-fastest among all WR candidates. He also demonstrated his athletic abilities by recording a broad jump of 10 feet, four inches and a vertical leap of 36 inches.

Iosivas's 2023 vertical leap was 39 inches and his 10-yard split was 1.52 seconds. His 20-yard shuttle performance of 4.12 seconds was the second-fastest among WR at the combine that year and he also reached 10 feet, eight inches in broad jump.

How good was Ladd McConkey in his rookie NFL season?

The LA Chargers' 31-12 playoff defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in the wild-card round saw Ladd McConkey set an NFL rookie record with 197 receiving yards from nine receptions.

The WR had already set a franchise record for the Chargers with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven scores during the regular season. He also helped the Bolts reach the postseason, but they lost in the first round.

Unfortunately for McConkey, he was left out of the list of candidates for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, even though many believed he deserved some recognition.

Now that everyone is aware of the receiver's promise, it will be interesting to see what else he'll achieve in his NFL career.

