Laiatu Latu injury history: Did Colts make huge mistake in drafting risk-prone DL?

Laiatu Latu entered the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top edge rushing prospects. His accomplishments speak for themselves, including 23.5 sacks across his two seasons with the UCLA Bruins. He ranked among the top-eight players in the country in total sacks for both seasons, while leading the nation with 21.5 tackles for a loss last year.

One of the only things that held Latu back from being selected even higher in the first round was his concerning injury history. The Indianapolis Colts still felt comfortable enough, taking him with their 15th overall pick as they are likely hoping he can stay healthy enough to fulfill his massive potential.

Laiatu Latu's injury history

Laiatu Latu bgan his college football career with the Washington Huskies in 2019. He put together a solid first season, appearing in 12 games as a reserve and totaling 16 tackles. He suffered just one minor ankle injury that year that forced him to miss one game.

In the offseason leading up to the 2020 season, Latu suffered a severe neck injury that required to him have a cervical fusion surgery. Not only did he miss the entire season, but he also missed all of the next one as well, keeping him out of football for two full years. The team doctors at Washington were reportedly unable to clear him as healthy enough to play again.

Latu finally made his return to action in 2022, but did so with the UCLA Bruins instead. This is where he emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the entire country and also proved that he was capable of staying healthy. He had no reported injuries that forced him to miss time during his two-year run with the team prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Did the Colts make a mistake in drafting Laiatu Latu?

Selecting any prospect during the NFL Draft always comes with a certain level of risk, but some obviously have more than others. In the case of Laiatu Latu, fe falls more toward the risker side than the safer one. Missing two full years with a neck injury is extremely concerning, but his ability to bounce back and play two full seasons after it likely gave the Indianapolis Colts confidence.

Based on his overall production, as well as his strong performances at the NFL Combine and his Pro Day, a legitimate case can be made that Latu deserved to be a top-10 pick. If he can avoid another major, and potentially career-threatning, neck injury, the Colts may have picked an absolute steal at 15th. This was apparenly worth the gamble for them.