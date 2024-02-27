Laken Tomlinson Jets contract: How much did veteran guard earn in New York?

The New York Jets signed Laken Tomlinson in 2022 after a stellar spell with the San Francisco 49ers. He was signed to provide much-needed protection for Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers on the offensive line.

However, following two decent but unspectacular seasons, the 2021 Pro Bowler has been released ahead of the upcoming season in a cap-saving measure. Tomlinson is free to sign up with any franchise ahead of his tenth season in the league.

In this article, we examine what the Duke University alum earned as a member of the New York Jets and his career trajectory. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much did Laken Tomlinson earn in New York?

Laken Tomlinson was in high demand during the 2022 off-season. He was fresh off a Pro Bowl season with the 49ers and played arguably the best football of his pro-NFL career.

The New York Jets took notice and subsequently signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract. The deal included a $12.78 million signing bonus, $23.9 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $13.33 million

Here's a closer look at his contract during his tenure with the Jets:

Laken Tomlinson's career timeline

Laken Tomlinson was a decently recruited prospect from Lane Technical College Prep High School. The two-sport star earned numerous scholarships to play college football and eventually accepted the offer from Duke University.

He attended Duke from 2010 to 2014. The Savanna-la-Mar native ascended to starter status in his freshman year and never looked back. He started 52 games during his collegiate football career and ended it by winning the 2015 Anthony J. McKevlin Award.

He was subsequently drafted by the Detroit Lions in round one of the 2015 Draft. That made Tomlinson the first Duke University prospect to go off the board in round one since Mike Junkin in 1987. Tomlinson was in Detroit for two seasons before getting traded to the 49ers ahead of the 2017 NFL season.

Tomlinson enjoyed the most productive spell of his career in San Francisco, becoming one of the league's best guards. He signed a three-year, $18 million extension with San Francisco with $10 million guaranteed. At the end of the contract, he took his talents to New York to join the Jets.

Tomlinson spent two decent seasons with the Jets and enter the 2024 NFL season as a free agent. He will look to join a contender ahead of a crucial part of his professional football career.