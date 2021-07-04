Lamar Jackson 2021 fantasy football rankings, impact, dynasty outlook, and more 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the NFL. The 2019 league MVP is only getting better and should once again be a player to watch in the upcoming campaign.

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, fantasy football players should have the electrifying quarterback near the top of their draft boards. The Ravens added some more offensive weapons for Jackson in 2021 and he will be one to watch out for for fantasy owners this season.

Here's a look at Lamar Jackson's fantasy football projections for the 2021-2022 season.

Where will Lamar Jackson be drafted in the 2021-2022 fantasy football rankings?

Fantasy Football Calculator has Lamar Jackson as the 56th player in their 2021 fantasy football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Jackson is the fifth-ranked quarterback for PPR and third-ranked in the dynasty leagues.

The Ravens playmaker has an average draft position of 40th overall and he is the number four QB in the draft. (Projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.)

How does the Baltimore Ravens' offense impact Lamar Jackson's fantasy football performances in 2021?

The Baltimore Ravens' offense is looking good heading into the 2021 season. Lamar Jackson has some new weapons to throw to and should have another successful year.

Speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown is joined by veteran wideout Sammy Watkins and exciting rookie receiver Rashod Bateman. The addition of these two should help Jackson score more fantasy points in 2021.

Fantasy football players should be keen to draft the Ravens quarterback this season.

Why does Lamar Jackson rank so high in fantasy football dynasty leagues?

The 24-year-old Ravens QB ranks highly in dynasty fantasy football leagues because he is one of the finest young quarterbacks in the NFL. Jackson has many great seasons ahead of him, so it makes sense fantasy players want to draft him as soon as possible.

In dynasty leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year. Most fantasy football websites have Jackson ranked in their top three dynasty league quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson's strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 fantasy football season

Is Lamar Jackson a top-50 player?

Lamar Jackson's strengths: The quarterback can pretty much do it all. Whether it's with his arm or his legs, Jackson can shred opposing NFL defenses. Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews, alongside the three playmaking wide receivers, offers Jackson several options on every play.

Lamar Jackson's weaknesses: In previous seasons, Jackson could be guilty of holding the ball too long and taking unnecessary sacks. He can also look to run too much, which opposing defenses can start to predict.

