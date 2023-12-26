“Who the f—k is that guy?”: Lamar Jackson channels Conor McGregor in overtime rant against Mike Florio

Lamar Jackson made his case to win his second MVP on Christmas night against a good 49ers team on the road. Jackson went 23 of 35 for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while leading the team with 45 yards rushing in the win. The Ravens star silenced plenty of critics with the win, even a familiar foe.

Jackson took to X to share a video of UFC star Conor McGregor delivering his classic “Who the f—k is that guy?” line. He paired the video in his tweet with the clip of Mike Florio saying the 49ers would beat the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was asked about the comments following the 33-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He said:

"You can’t just discredit us. We’re grown men, we’ve got to feed our families. He can have his opinion, but don’t be just talking like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful."

Jackson added:

"He needs to just keep doing his job, but don’t come off like that towards us. Because that’s disrespectful, like I said. Because he ain’t putting them pads on. If he were putting them pads on, I feel like it’d be different for him."

Florio apologized to the All-Pro signal-caller, noting Baltimore deserves respect after their effort on MNF in Week 16:

This is not the first time Mike Florio has crossed paths with Lamar Jackson. In February, Florio and Chris Simms said that Jackson missed lucrative endorsement deals because he did not have an agent. The NFL superstar had this response to the comments, via X:

The beef between Florio and Jackson seems to be ongoing with no end in sight. Nonetheless, Jackson and the Ravens notified the league on Christmas Night.

Pitting Lamar Jackson's 2023 passer rating against Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott

Jackson has proven he can impact the game any time he is under center for Baltimore. One such measure of that for any quarterback is the passer rating statistic. Below is the comparison between Jackson and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott:

Quarterback Passer Rating League Rank Lamar Jackson 97.2 8th Patrick Mahomes 91.7 15th Brock Purdy 112.2 1st Dak Prescott 104.2 3rd

Exploring Lamar Jackson’s NFL MVP odds for 2023

The Ravens' top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft improved his odds tremendously to win the MVP this season. According to FanDuel, Lamar Jackson is at -170 to take home the award. Here are the rest of the odds per FanDuel:

Player MVP Odds Lamar Jackson -170 Christian McCaffrey +450 Tua Tagovailoa +1000 Josh Allen +1300 Brock Purdy +1300 Dak Prescott +1900

Purdy took a massive hit as he threw four interceptions in the loss to the Ravens. McCaffrey notched his 12th game over 100 yards from scrimmage in the game.

