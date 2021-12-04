Has Lamar Jackson earned his contract extension?

Lamar Jackson is in an odd place. His team is leading the AFC, despite constant injuries plaguing the team. He hasn't been playing the best this season. However, his contract is getting into extension territory. Has Jackson done enough to earn his contract extension?

Lamar Jackson's contract situation

Heading into the season, Jackson's mother famously took the lead on negotiating his contract. However, 13 weeks into the NFL season, no deal has been reached. Neither side is pushing too hard on the subject at the moment, as the most important part of the season is afoot. That said, that doesn't change the fact that Lamar Jackson's rookie contract is in its twilight stages.

Hayden Grove @H_Grove



If your mind isn't changed, that's on you. It was obvious. Kurt Warner @kurt13warner youtu.be/_8_8ksG6Syk Ok ppl HWG rushed it for you, healthy (or maybe not so healthy) debate over @browns @bakermayfield & his performance vs @ravens last Sunday night… here is my #StudyBall breakdown of his 1st half… but watch it & lets debate some more @QBConfidential Ok ppl HWG rushed it for you, healthy (or maybe not so healthy) debate over @browns @bakermayfield & his performance vs @ravens last Sunday night… here is my #StudyBall breakdown of his 1st half… but watch it & lets debate some more @QBConfidential youtu.be/_8_8ksG6Syk For all the people coming at me, (you're allowed to) because I thought Baker Mayfield outplayed Lamar Jackson on Sunday night, watch this.If your mind isn't changed, that's on you. It was obvious. twitter.com/kurt13warner/s… For all the people coming at me, (you're allowed to) because I thought Baker Mayfield outplayed Lamar Jackson on Sunday night, watch this. If your mind isn't changed, that's on you. It was obvious. twitter.com/kurt13warner/s…

According to Spotrac, Jackson is in the fourth year of his rookie deal. At the end of this season, Jackson will have made almost $10 million. However, at the end of this year, the Ravens will have a choice to make. They can either sign him to a big deal or they will have to pick up his fifth-year option.

If they pick up his fifth-year option, they can have Jackson for another year without a new deal, but it will cost them about $23 million. At the start of the year, it seemed that a new deal was close. However, based on Jackson's play in 2021, it is not as easy for the Ravens to pull the trigger.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I gotta see it to believe it with LAMAR JACKSON! I don't trust him, yet. I gotta see it to believe it with LAMAR JACKSON! I don't trust him, yet. https://t.co/XSwQjSVbN2

Jackson is coming off a game that the Ravens won, but he threw four interceptions in the contest. In 2021, Jackson has thrown for 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through ten games. The game with the four interceptions is weighing heavy on his statline. Before the game, Jackson had 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. After the game, Jackson had 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Put simply, 2021 may have made the Ravens think twice about Jackson's future with the team. Why tie themselves down to an erroding asset? Had Jackson gotten the deal done before 2021, he wouldn't have had to worry about this issue. Instead, both parties are in a tough quandry.

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens

December could go a long way towards deciding what happens to Lamar Jackson or, at least, what his salary looks like. If Jackson bounces back and the Ravens keep the one seed and make a run in the playoffs, he will be safe. However, if the Ravens hit a wall and limp into January, Jackson will need to prepare himself for the dreaded one-year "prove it" fifth-year option.

Edited by Windy Goodloe