Lamar Jackson contract rumors: 3 Possible outcomes for Ravens QB

The Baltimore Ravens took a punt on Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL draft and he has since developed into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. His running and throwing abilities have made him a must-watch athlete.

No one in the NFL doubts that Jackson and the Ravens will agree on a new deal that will likely make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. To put it into perspective, the Ravens quarterback will only earn $1,771,588 for the 2021 NFL season.

Both Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have stated they want to get a deal done, but will they?

Possible outcomes for Lamar Jackson amid contract situation

#1 - Lamar Jackson signs new Ravens deal

The most likely outcome is that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will agree to a massive extension soon.

Given that the Ravens signal-caller is contracted until 2023 after Baltimore picked up a fifth-year option, there is no real rush to work out a deal. Having Jackson on his rookie contract gives the Ravens cap flexibility to get quality players to surround Jackson with.

Whether that happens or not, it is clear that there is real chemistry between Jackson and Harbaugh. It feels like it will only be a matter of time before the two sides sign off on a new deal.

#2 - Ravens trade Jackson

It seems unthinkable, but it does not mean it cannot happen. One reason Baltimore could move away from Lamar Jackson is that several NFL executives believe that he is not a "franchise guy."

Having won just one playoff game in three years, there could be doubts over whether Jackson can get it done when it matters. So will the Ravens pay a premium for a quarterback who has largely failed in the postseason?

What will the Ravens do with Jackson's contract? With his contract costing them next to nothing until 2023, there will be a couple of seasons to get it right with Lamar. Should he continue to fall short, then there is a possibility that Jackson and the Ravens will part ways.

#3 - Jackson becomes disgruntled with the contract offer and leaves

Contract negotiations are notoriously tricky. The franchise will value a player at a specific price and the player will value themselves differently.

Unfortunately for teams, when it comes to quarterbacks, the value is not dictated by the player but rather by what other quarterbacks are being paid.

There have been quarterbacks that have gotten large extensions but haven't lived up to the value of their contract. Jackson will likely get the same type of extension that Dak Prescott recently signed.

Jackson currently does not have an agent. He will likely be negotiating his contract extension himself and this can be good and bad.

According to a prominent NFL agent, the Ravens will offer Jackson an extension rumored to be around the $18m-a-year mark, with $75 million guaranteed. If this is true, then that kind would make Jackson the 14th-highest-paid quarterback, and this is where the problem lies.

Is Lamar Jackson only the 14th best quarterback in the league? The answer is no and this is where the frustration could stem from. He is a top-five quarterback and will most likely want to be paid as such. If there is pushback from the Ravens, it can unravel quickly and Jackson might decide to move on from the franchise.

