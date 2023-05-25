Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, finally got the money he was due a few hours before the 2023 NFL draft. After several months of back-and-forth discussion, he signed a contract worth $260 million over five years.

The Ravens picked up one of the biggest names in the NFL- Odell Beckham in the off-season and also selected receiver Zay Flowers with the 22nd pick in the draft.

Lamar Jackson was asked about working with the offensive coordinator Todd Monken and what he brings to the table. He said:

"Coach is basically giving us keys to the offense. Like I said, I'm loving it"

He was also questioned about the new receiving cour in 2023 and what to expect. Jackson said of the changes in the offense he's noticed so far:

"Just being able to throw the ball down the field. Running can only take you so far. I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that, and coach Todd Monken, what I'm seeing in this offense so far, it's tremendous."

Jackson has an impressive 4437 rushing yards in his five NFL seasons, breaking 1000+ yards twice. An average of 6.1 yards per run is impressive for a quarterback, but 7.4 yards per catch and 174 passing yards per game will need to be improved on.

For reference, Joe Burrow passes more, but he has a whopping 280 yards on average per game, over 100 yards on Lamar. You gotta be able to throw the ball to compete in the AFC.

Baltimore Ravens offense should be electric in 2023

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Four primetime games for the 2023 Ravens should make for good viewing. OBJ will be looking for some more highlight plays to add to his catalog. Receivers Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers give the team huge potential to burn defenders over the top in place of Hollywood Brown who moved to Arizona.

Tight End Mark Andrews will be looking to keep pace alongside Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Andrews had over 1300 yards in 2021 and 16 TDS one of the greatest ever seasons for a tight end.

Lamar Jackson is one of the quickest players in the NFL and can run 15 yards before you can even blink your eyes. He has broken several highlight reel runs in his NFL career and will be looking to use his legs to bring the Ravens back to the promised land.

