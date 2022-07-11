Lamar Jackson explains 'I Need $' photos he shared on Twitter as Ravens contract holdout continues

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering his fifth season in the NFL and the final year of his rookie contract. As a rookie, he signed a deal reportedly worth $9.47 million with a $4.97 million signing bonus. On April 30, 2021, the Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on Jackson's deal, which pays him a guaranteed $23 million for the 2022-2023 season.

While most franchise quarterbacks secure a long-term deal before their rookie contract is up, it seems as if the Ravens and Jackson will be taking their time with talks.

In the midst of contract talks, Jackson updated his Twitter header with a picture that read "I need $."

It's a reference to a movie, but of course, the media is going to blow it out of proportion. Jackson explained just that.

Jackson said:

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up. I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously,” Jackson told USA TODAY Sports during Saturday's fourth annual Funday with LJ event.

Jackson added:

“They’re making it seem like I’m talking to the Ravens when I’m not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain’t about that though. I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that. I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

In four seasons with the Ravens, Jackson's career record is 37-12. He's won league MVP and has 105 total touchdowns scored. When he gets a deal, it will likely pay him $35-$45 million annually. While he wishes to get a deal done before the season, he said that holding out is not on his mind.

According to the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson was never in a rush to get a deal done this offseason

While there have been some talks this off-season, it seems like Jackson is not in a rush to get a deal done before the season starts.

Ravens owner Steve Biscotti spoke to reporters earlier this offseason and expressed that Jackson wasn't in a complete rush.

Biscotti said:

"Unless he has a change of heart and calls (Ravens general manager) Eric (DeCosta) and says, 'I'm ready.' But it's like, Eric can't keep calling him and say, 'Hey, Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done'."

If Jackson performs well this season, he could strike a deal with the Ravens that makes him one of the top-five highest-paid quarterbacks.

