Lamar Jackson injury update: Latest on Ravens QB for Fantasy Football Week 10

Lamar Jackson has been excellent this year, making a case to potentially win his second MVP award. He exited last week's contest early, so fans of the Baltimore Ravens and those who own him in fantasy football are hopeful that it's nothing serious and that he will play. Here's the latest on him.

Lamar Jackson left last week's game early

Lamar Jackson injury update

Lamar Jackson does not actually have any injury designation this week. He is not Questionable, Doubtful or Out right now. He did evidently tweak his ankle towards the end of the game last weekend, but it's nothing that has forced him to be put on the report.

He did leave the game, but that's because it was a major blowout that the Ravens felt did not necessitate a full game for Jackson. They usually do this to prevent injury, and if he did tweak his ankle, then it's a good thing he was able to sit down early.

Tyler Huntley came in and threw a touchdown pass in his wake, but there's nothing to be concerned about presently. Huntley is back to the bench and Jackson should be totally healthy for next week's key divisional matchup.

What happened to Lamar Jackson?

Nothing particularly happened to Lamar Jackson. The Ravens QB was removed from the game as it was a wide margin on the scoreboard that did not require his presence. His ankle tweak must've occurred sometime during the game, but it's not of concern.

In fact, reporters asked head coach Jim Harbaugh about it. Harbaugh insisted it wasn't an issue, even turning to Jackson on the side and asking if he was all right. Jackson responded by saying he was "fine" and without an injury designation, it's hard not to believe him.

Heading into this week, his practice habits need to be monitored, but thus far, nothing has been out of the ordinary. Everything seems to be fine in spite of the alleged tweak and early exit last weekend.

When will Lamar Jackson return?

Given the fact that Lamar Jackson isn't even Questionable at the time of writing, it's very hard to imagine him missing any time at all. The Cleveland Browns are next on the docket, and they're only a bit behind the Ravens in the standings, so it's a big rivalry game.

It's expected that he will play, and even if he has a sore ankle, he's likely to suit up anyway. Myles Garrett recently said he'd rather have Joe Burrow over him, so there's perhaps some motivation to prove the defensive end wrong.

If something unforeseen happens, then he would be in line to return the following week when they face Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. That is a short week, so his status would need to be monitored in that case. However, there's no reason to believe it will even come to that, as Jackson appears to be fine.