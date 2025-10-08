  • home icon
  • Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Ravens QB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Ravens QB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Oct 08, 2025 10:32 GMT
Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Ravens QB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6? - Source: Getty

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still carrying a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of the injury. However, he has a chance to be healthy for Week 6, when Baltimore faces the Los Angeles Rams.

The two-time NFL MVP has an “outside shot” to play against the Rams, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday. This suggests that the quarterback might be able to play on Sunday even though it was first reported that he would be out for a week or two.

"I was told there’s an outside shot for next week, so they don’t want to shut it down yet. But the bye is coming after that, obviously," Glazer said. "If they decide to hold him out next week, then they get three weeks of rest for him, but they’re not saying he’s out yet for next week."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Ravens are keen to see Jackson return to the field, as their playoff chances appear to be rapidly dwindling after securing only one win in their first five games of the season.

But, given how dangerous a hamstring injury can be for a player with Jackson's level of mobility, the Ravens are also expected to use extreme caution with him. If he's not in perfect shape yet, they might decide to wait another week.

Given that the club has a bye in Week 7, Jackson could benefit from taking an additional week off. This would allow him more time to rest and recuperate fully before returning to action in Week 8.

Jackson's status for Week 6 is currently still uncertain, but it might become clearer by Thursday or Friday when the Ravens make their weekly injury report public.

Cooper Rush made 14 completions for 179 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions while starting for the Ravens in last Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans. In the event that Jackson is ruled out, he will start again in Week 6.

Rams are preparing for likely return of Lamar Jackson in Week 6

While Lamar Jackson's availability for the Ravens' Week 6 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium remains uncertain, Rams coach Sean McVay informed reporters in a video conference on Monday that his team is working on all potential scenarios in anticipation of the game.

“You’ve got to plan for both (Jackson and Cooper Rush),” McVay said. “I think we're in the early phases of that.”
The Ravens have struggled this season, even with Jackson playing, mainly because of their defense, which is currently 31st in yards allowed per game and last in points allowed. Whether Jackson is healthy or not, the Rams will attempt to capitalize on these defensive issues again in Week 6.

In Week 5, the Rams lost 26-23 in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers. This is despite the absence of the Niners' starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, due to a toe injury.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Ribin Peter
