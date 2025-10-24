Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Ravens QB be available for Week 8 Fantasy Football?

Lamar Jackson missed the Baltimore Ravens' Weeks 5 and 6 games against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens lost both games and fell to 1-5 this season.John Harbaugh's side then had a bye in Week 7. With that in mind, let's look at the chances of Jackson returning to action in time for Week 8 fantasy football.Will Lamar Jackson be available for Week 8 Fantasy Football?Lamar Jackson has returned to practice following his hamstring injury. The two-time MVP was listed as a full participant in his side's session on Friday.Rotowire reports that Jackson featured in practice and is now in the running to return for his side's Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. So, there's a good chance that Jackson will be available for his fantasy football managers.Jackson has been one of the league's most consistent performers over the past few seasons. The dual-threat quarterback won the MVP award two seasons ago and finished second last season behind Josh Allen.Jackson's fantasy football managers can add him to their squads for Week 8. He'll likely return to the Gridiron as he looks to will the Ravens back into playoff contention.How has Lamar Jackson performed this season?Lamar Jackson has performed admirably in the 2025 NFL season. The perennial Pro Bowler has amassed a stat line of 869 passing yards, ten passing touchdowns, and one interception in four games. He's also added 21 carries, 166 rushing yards, and a rushing TD for good measure.Jackson has thrown for over 200 yards in three games, and his 75.0 is fifth in the league. The Ravens look more dangerous anytime he's on the Gridiron. John Harbaugh's side has lost both contests in which backup QB Cooper Rush started in Jackson's absence this season.Jackson will look to galvanize the Ravens and lead them to a string of wins in the coming weeks. The franchise is currently last in the AFC North and firmly out of the playoff picture.