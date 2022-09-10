Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen: Who is the better fantasy pick?

Who would you rather have for the 2022 fantasy football season — Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen? The new season, and with it the fantasy season, started Sept. 8. In the season opener, the Buffalo Bills defeated the LA Rams 31-10. Josh Allen, in his impressive form, threw for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fantasy football lovers are busy selecting players, which can be a little confusing sometimes. Jackson and Allen are arguably among the top-five quarterbacks in the league. If you are thinking about whom to select in your team, we are here to help. But it's a good problem to have.

Previous season statistics of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 draft. He has become the face of the Ravens after four seasons with the team.

In 2019, Jackson had his best season, throwing for 3,127 yards with a pass percentage completion rate of 66.1%. He had 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jackson suffered an injury midway through 2021, missing four games. In the 12 games he started, he passed for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Buffalo Bills drafted QB Josh Allen with the seventh pick in the first round of the 2018 draft. In his rookie season, Allen started in 11 of 12 games played. He passed for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In the past two seasons, Allen has passed for 4000+ yards and has over 35 touchdowns per season. Allen also has a record of throwing for over 4,000 yards and rushing for 750 yards in a season.

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 — Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen?

Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen? Allen has had the more dominating past two seasons, and his dual-threat ability makes him the ideal QB1. In the past two seasons, he has earned 450+ fantasy points. The Buffalo Bills are strong contenders this season, with one of the best defensive and offensive sides.

Lamar Jackson stands at no. 4 as a fantasy quarterback prospect. From 2020 to 2021, Jackson hasn't crossed the 400+ points mark in fantasy football. Also, in 2021, he missed the last four games of the season because of an injury.

Overall, if you have to choose between the two, Allen should be the starting quarterback in your fantasy team.

