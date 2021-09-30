Lamar Jackson praises 'legendary' Justin Tucker after kicker's record-breaking field goal

Lamar Jackson is a first-round pick. The quarterback is also a former NFL MVP (2019), a first-team All-Pro (2019), a Pro Bowler (2019), and led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2019.

Jackson also holds the record for most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206 yards in 2019), most single-season rushing attempts by a quarterback (176 in 2019) and most 1,000-yard rushing seasons by a quarterback (two, in 2019 and 2020). With Ben Roethlisberger, Jackson also holds the record for most games with a perfect passer rating in the same season (two in 2019).

All this proves that the QB usually is the difference between an L and a W for the Baltimore Ravens, so when a player like him praises another, the words have so much more meaning.

Jackson on Tucker

"No doubt, no doubt. He's [Justin Tucker] a huge part of our game. If we're not getting it done, he's going to come through and give us three points here, three points there. He did throughout the game. He missed one early on and came back and won us the game. That's legendary right there. Can't take nothing from that guy."

Jackson praised Tucker in a post-game interview.

The appreciation by the QB toward the kicker is more than fair. After all, the Baltimore Ravens were able to come away with a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season, thanks to K Tucker hitting a 66-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a two-point victory, which is now the longest field goal in NFL history.

Tucker may not have as many records as Jackson, but the ones he has (most accurate kicker in NFL history, 90.6%, and of course, longest field goal in NFL history, 66 yds) are more than enough to place him among the best K in NFL history.

Or as head coach John Harbaugh would say:

"He's the best kicker in NFL history."

Tucker versus the Lions

Lions fans will hardly disagree with Harbaugh and Jackson.

Before the 66-yard record-breaking game-winner, Tucker presented his business card to the NFL eight years ago, in the same Ford Field.

On December 16, 2013, Tucker hit a 61-yard, with 38 seconds left, propelling the Ravens to an 18-16 win.

History never repeats itself, but it is impossible to say things are not, at least, cyclical.

