"That'll hurt my feelings" - Lamar Jackson responds to comments about the possibility of being released

Lamar Jackson, quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, has taken the league by storm since being drafted as the final first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Since then, he has only gone on to win the 2019 NFL MVP award while posting several NFL rushing records at the quarterback position.

The former MVP has yet to sign an extension with the team and fans are becoming worried that their franchise quarterback could possibly be released.

A fan on Twitter recently posted a message saying that he saw something about the Ravens getting rid of the quarterback.

Jackson responded with the following four words:

"That'll hurt my feelings."

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about the potential for his star quarterback to re-sign with the team by saying the following:

"Well, I hope so, at some point, yeah, we will. We've discussed this at length and I've said this before: We will work at Lamar's urgency. He and I have had ongoing discussions. We've talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find me (and) I know how to find him. I was very happy to see him working out on the West Coast recently with some of our guys. That's exciting. It's something that we really think will help us this year to be the very best team we can be."

DeCosta ended his thoughts with the following statement:

"He's a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very, very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls."

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson's contract: GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson's contract: https://t.co/5iYFCibJ7t

Will the relationship between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson suffer because of the contract extension debacle?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are at a crossroads about whether the signal caller will re-sign with the team. In the 2021-2022 NFL season, the former MVP only played in 12 games due to a nagging ankle injury.

His backup, Tyler Huntley, played admirably in his stead, throwing for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens have also extended the tender for Huntley, meaning that he will return next season as (at least) the backup quarterback.

Despite Huntley showing promise at the position, it was obvious that he was not the same caliber player as Jackson after dropping three of their final four games of the 2021 season and missing the playoffs.

Once (or if) both sides decide to make amends and sign an extension, all will be forgotten as the team can then focus on reclaiming the AFC North title once again.

Edited by Adam Dickson