At UFC 292, a new star was seemingly born, as Sean O'Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

Sterling and O'Malley had been destined to cross paths ever since they won their respective bouts at last year's UFC 280. The two had been initially favored to clash at May's UFC 288, but the Contender Series alum initially declined, so Sterling fought former champion Henry Cejudo instead. After that fight, O'Malley entered the Octagon and confronted the then-champion, and the fight was booked soon enough.

After a somewhat tepid first round marked by prodding strikes and range estimation, "Suga" struck in the second, when he evaded a straight right by "Funkmaster", knocked him down with a counter right hook, then rained hammerfists until one of them hit his opponent squarely in the jaw and convinced referee Marc Goddard to step in and wave off the bout:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Multiple NFL personalities, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, were impressed at the finish:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL starts Sept 7! Immerse in action: Explore NFL Schedule & Depth Charts for ultimate game-day excitement!

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 196 votes