Lamar Jackson's Status for Sunday's Playoffs: Is the Ravens' QB playing against the Cincinnati Bengals this week? | NFL Wildcard Round

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are in the postseason and will be coming up against a rampant Cincinnati Bengals side in the wildcard round.

The Ravens have the odds stacked against them; as a franchise cornerstone, Jackson is currently nursing a knee injury. His injury saw him appear in a paltry twelve games in the regular season and has missed the last month.

As such, it is currently unclear whether Jackson will be available for the Ravens' Sunday Wildcard Round matchup against the Bengals. Ravens fans will be hoping that their team's talisman is available, as their side has looked pretty toothless in the games that he has missed thus far.

Lamar Jackson's Fantasy Outlook for the 2022 NFL regular season

Lamar Jackson started the 2022 NFL season on a tear, with the 2019 league MVP showcasing his dual-threat ability. He racked up MVP-caliber passing yards and elite running back-like rushing yards.

However, he did all this with a weak offensive line and average-at-best receivers. This exposed Jackson to nasty sacks and hits all season until he was eventually ruled out of action in the past month. Thankfully, the Ravens secured their playoff berth at that stage.

Jackson did not play a single minute in the Ravens' Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team chose to not risk him as they prepare for a wildcard fixture against the same Bengals side.

Tyler Huntley started in Jackson's place last time out. The Baltimore Ravens will be hoping that the extra week of rest will be all Lamar Jackson needs, as the team could have been better by any stretch of the imagination in his absence.

Jackson last trained over a month ago, so the Ravens' conditioning team has their work cut out.

How has Lamar Jackson performed this season?

Lamar Jackson has had a solid season at center for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract, and has more than proved that he's worthy of an extension.

Jackson's extension or otherwise will be one of the main topics of the 2023 off-season, with at least half of the league giving the 2019 league MVP a call regarding his availability.

Jackson has put up a stat line of 2,242 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 games. He has also amassed 764 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 112 rushing attempts for the season.

