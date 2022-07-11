Lamar Jackson trolls Ravens with updated Twitter header amid ongoing contract talks

Lamar Jackson is entering his fifth season and is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the Baltimore Ravens. In addition to being a two-time Pro Bowler and the team’s leading rusher every season, he was named NFL MVP in 2019.

As the 2022 season grows nearer, Jackson is representing himself in the negotiations and is well aware of his value to the team. He recently went so far as to update the header on his Twitter page to seemingly troll the Ravens.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



his first move in contract negotiations



your move now, Lamar Jackson is his own agent & changed his Twitter header to thishis first move in contract negotiationsyour move now, @Ravens Lamar Jackson is his own agent & changed his Twitter header to thishis first move in contract negotiations 😂your move now, @Ravens https://t.co/7J83zIk50M

The photo shows a set of gold teeth with a very simple message.

"I need $"

It’s not subtle, but Jackson, no doubt, got his point across. The five-year, $230 million deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns has set the bar high. Especially considering the former Texans quarterback hasn’t accomplished near as much as Jackson.

Jackson will enter the 2022 season without trusted target Hollywood Brown at wide receiver. The pass catcher took his talents to the Arizona Cardinals, citing the style of offense in Baltimore as the main reason he wanted to move on. In other words, he felt he wasn’t getting enough targets.

Jackson finished 2021 as the top rusher for the Ravens, despite missing five starts due to injury

If Jackson isn’t running the ball, he’s mostly on the lookout for his favorite target, big tight end Mark Andrews. Still, Andrews only had seven more targets than Brown over the course of the season, but the tight end was a little more sure-handed, hulling in 107 of his 153 targets compared to Brown’s 91 of 146.

Andrews finished the season with 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, while Brown had 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. In the rushing department, Jackson led the team in yards with 767 and rushing touchdowns with five, despite being sidelined with an injury for five games.

Jackson is the heart of this Ravens offense and a deal should be done before the start of the season. But the team may be slightly hesitant to get into a long-term contract due to Jackson’s style of play. Running quarterbacks are often more susceptible to injuries, as Jackson’s last season showed.

The Ravens could look to add some stipulations to the wording that would protect their own financial interest. At the very least, fans may see Jackson continue to rely more on his arm as time goes by.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far