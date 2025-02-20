Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen 40-yard dash time: Which star QB comes out on top?

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are fresh off one of the closest MVP races in NFL history. The dual-threat quarterbacks had phenomenal seasons and would've been runaway winners in most seasons.

However, while there was little to separate them, Allen picked up his first MVP award. It left Jackson still with two MVP awards and likely some fire in his belly to pick up his third next season.

Let's revisit both quarterbacks ' 40-yard dash times and examine who comes out on top.

Lamar Jackson's 40-yard dash time

When the Baltimore media asked about his 40-yard dash time, Lamar Jackson replied with "4.34". He added that he achieved it despite dealing with a turf toe.

Jackson opted against running the 40-yard dash at the Louisville Pro Day or NFL Combine. He wanted scouts to focus on his throwing ability as a QB rather than his raw athleticism.

Josh Allen's 40-yard dash time

Unlike his dual-threat counterpart, Josh Allen ran the 40-yard dash at the 2018 Combine. The Wyoming product recorded 4.75 seconds.

Allen ran it despite being listed as 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds. His size and speed are ideal for his running style, which focuses on bulldozing defenders rather than breezing past them.

Which star QB comes out on top?

Lamar Jackson is the faster QB in this speed battle. Jackson claimed that he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, which is likely believable due to how easily he trucks down the field once he hits his full stride.

However, it's important to note that while Jackson and Allen are dual-threat superstars, they have vastly contrasting ground play styles. Jackson prefers to use his speed in an elusive manner, utilizing jukes and skill moves to get past defenders on his way to the end zone. On the other hand, Allen uses his size and speed to knock off tacklers and get to the end zone with authority.

Both styles work in the modern NFL and that's why the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are considered set for the foreseeable future, with Jackson and Allen calling the shots at QB1.

