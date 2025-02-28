Landon Jackson NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Arkansas DL

Landon Jackson is one of the top edge rusher prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. Teams are always seeking productive players at this position early on in the draft, so Jackson will be a player to keep an eye on in the earlier rounds. Here's what his overall profile looks like along with some potential landing spots.

Landon Jackson's NFL Draft profile

Landon Jackson began his college football career with the LSU Tigers before transferring to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Changing teams apparently unlocked his potential as an elite prospect as he became one of the most dominant pass rushers in the country, despite playing in the highly competitive SEC against some of the best overall players in the nation for his entire collegiate career.

His best season came in 2023 when he recorded 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss on his way to being named as a first-team All-SEC player.

His 2024 campaign was shortened by an injury, but he was listed as a preseason All-American, demonstrating his massive upside as a prospect. He is now a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with proven value playing in a premium position.

Landon Jackson 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for Arkansas EDGE

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the top-ranked defenses last season in many different categories, but superstar Khalil Mack is a pending free agent. They would be wise to improve the depth of their edge rushers, irrespective of if Mack departs the team or not.

Landon Jackson would be an ideal replacement and he should be available in the second half of the first round.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been well-known for targeting linemen on both sides of the ball under general manager Howie Roseman.

If Jackson were to fall to the end of the first round and was available for them, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they picked him, especially with Brandon Graham nearing retirement and Josh Sweat pending free agency.

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills ranked in the middle of the pack last season in generating sacks as a defensive unit. This is one area where they can improve, especially with Von Miller aging and seemingly on a significant decline.

Targeting Jackson in the late stages of the first round could help them to take another step toward their Super Bowl goal.

