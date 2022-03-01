"He's never been humbled" - Larry Fitzgerald's father lashes out at Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray's ongoing saga with the brass of the Arizona Cardinals reached a fever pitch after he and his agent released a statement that many saw as passive aggressive.

Fans and pundits are taking sides as Murray and his agent believe the Pro Bowl quarterback is underpaid. It's rumored that many in the organization believe the former Heisman Trophy winner is a bit spoiled when things don't go his way.

We can now add Larry Fitzgerald, Sr., to the list of Kyler Murray's critics.

The father of the legendary Arizona Cardinals receiver of the same name had this to say on Twitter about his son's former teammate of two years:

"He’s spoiled...brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team (and) has to catch up. Great talent. He’s never been humbled...keep working."

It is evident that Larry Fitzgerald Sr., agrees with reports that the star quarterback is prone to act spoiled and immature at times.

The elephant in the room regarding this statement is Larry Fitzgerald Jr., who is perhaps the most well-known player in Arizona Cardinals franchise history.

Just weeks ago, Fitzgerald Jr. had this to say about the issue on his "Let's Go!" podcast:

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there. I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals, and I want the best for everybody.”

Will the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray come to a resolution?

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Before the statement released yesterday by Kyler Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, it seemed as if the matter was perhaps being handled privately between the two sides.

But whatever goodwill was built during that time was surely put to the test after the lengthy statement from Burkhardt was released.

Fans are speculating that the statement reads as if it was directly from the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The statement from Erik Burkhardt indicated that his client wants to be with the team long term and that he also wants to win a Super Bowl with the Cardinals organization.

However, the letter also makes it clear that the star quarterback wants to be paid handsomely for what he has done for the team since being drafted as the number one overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The young quarterback has recorded over 3700 passing yards and at least 20 touchdowns in each of his three seasons in the NFL. With him set to earn $11.4 million in 2022, it remains up for interpretation whether his demands are justified.

Stay tuned as there will surely be another update in the coming weeks. The new league year begins on March 16.

Edited by Adam Dickson