Las Vegas Raiders 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Jeremy Chinn, Alex Cappa, and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era with Tom Brady as part of the ownership group. The Raiders are looking to improve their roster to become regular postseason contenders and potentially make some noise in the AFC.

With the free agency having begun, let's look at the moves made by the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders free agency tracker 2025

#1. S Jeremy Chinn (2 years, $16 million)

The Raiders have added former Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn on a two-year deal. They have effectively replaced former safety standout Tre'von Moehrig, who's since joined the Carolina Panthers.

Chinn will bring immediate help to a rather thin safety depth chart and could be a game changer at the position for the Raiders. He's fresh off recording 117 tackles (seven for loss) and five passes defended in the 2024 season.

#2. OG Alex Cappa (2 years, $11 million)

It took Alex Cappa just two days to find a new team after being cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. Cappa is an experienced and versatile offensive guard. He should slot in seamlessly into the Raiders' offensive line starting lineup.

Furthermore, Cappa is as durable as they come at offensive guard. He's played in 17 games each in three of the last four seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 free agency re-signings

#1. EDGE Maxx Crosby (3 years, $106.5 million)

The Raiders have ended any rumors around their star defensive end by handing him a bumper new contract. This contract will see Maxx Crosby earn $35.5 million a year.

The deal sees the face of Las Vegas remain while the team builds around his All-Pro caliber talent.

#2. DE Malcolm Koonce (1 year, $12 million)

The Raiders are bringing back Crosby's running mate, Malcolm Koonce, for the 2025 season. Koonce will get the chance to prove his fitness after missing the entire 2024 regular season with an ACL injury.

He recorded a career-high eight sacks in 2023 and could be up for a major renewal if he performs admirably in the 2025 season.

#3. DT Adam Butler (3 years, $16.5 million)

The Raiders are bringing back Adam Butler to the fold after an impressive 2024 season. Butler has recorded five sacks in each of the last two seasons with the Raiders.

He'll remain on the roster as a solid part of the defense and key leader in the locker room.

#4. S Isaiah Pola-Mao (2 years, $8.45 million)

The Raiders are retaining safety Isaiah Pola-Mao on a team-friendly deal. Pola-Mao will continue his career in Las Vegas rather than join a rival franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 trade acquisitions

#1. QB Geno Smith (from Seattle Seahawks)

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten their quarterback of the present. Geno Smith will reunite with coach Pete Carroll as the Raiders look to push for a playoff berth immediately.

Smith has been one of the NFC's better quarterbacks over the past three seasons. He has two Pro Bowl nods and was a steady contributor for the Seahawks. He'll now get the chance to contribute to the Raiders' push to get back into postseason contention.

