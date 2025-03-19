Las Vegas Raiders 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Pete Carroll and Co. after first wave of free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome a new era after hiring Pete Carroll as their head coach this year. They supplemented the decision by also acquiring quarterback Geno Smith as they look to rebuild their roster. The upcoming 2025 NFL Draft will offer them one of their best opportunities to continue this process. Here's how they could approach the first five rounds in this mock draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 6: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats

The Las Vegas Raiders must upgrade their wide receivers this year, but have not done so during the free agency period so far. They can instead use their sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to do so. Landing arguably the best overall wide receiver prospect, Tetairoa McMillan, would potentially fill one of the biggest holes on their roster.

#2 - Rounds 2, Pick 37: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Tar Heels

Pete Carroll has been well known for preferring to run the ball as much as possible in his offensive systems. The issue is that the Raiders are weak at running back, despite signing Raheem Mostert in free agency. Omarion Hampton is widely considered the second-best prospect in the position behind Ashton Jeanty, so he he appears to be an ideal fit.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 68: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss Rebels

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Raiders will select Trey Amos in the third round. Improving their cornerbacks is likely to be one of their focuses during the offseason, so adding one of the highest-rated positional prospects in the draft is a logical strategy.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 108: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Xavier Watts has the upside to potentially be a Day 2 pick this year, so landing him in the fourth round of this mock draft could be an absolute steal. He is a former wide receiver, but now plays defensive back, and intercepted 13 passes in just two years playing on this side of the ball.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 143: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Despite acquiring Geno Smith during the offseason, the Raiders would still be wise to address their long-term plan for the quarterback position. Smith's presence makes it less of an immediate priority, but drafting and developing a prospect makes a ton of sense. Will Howard is a strong option for them to do so in the mid-rounds of the draft.

