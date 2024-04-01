Las Vegas Raiders 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Tom Telesco could bring the franchise back to winning ways in 2024 NFL draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have been middling since arriving from Oakland in 2020. During their four seasons in Sin City, they have made the playoffs just once. They have had to endure uninspired quarterback play from Derek Carr and subsequently Jimmy Garoppolo, wasting years of defensive stalwart Maxx Crosby's prime.

For 2024, coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco have a massive task ahead. With the Kansas City Chiefs riding high off successive Super Bowl triumphs, the Los Angeles Chargers entering the unknown with Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, and the Denver Broncos rebuilding, the Raiders would want to nail their picks in the upcoming Draft.

The Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simumator has identified three ways it could happen:

Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft 1.0

The first version has the Raiders immediately going big on offense, drafting Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy 13th overall, trading up to 19th for Georgia tackle Amarius Mims to give him better protection.

However, it comes at the expense of bolstering their defense, as they do not pick until 112, by which point most of the top DT and CB prospects would be off the board.

That would force them to settle for Braden Fiske and Cam Hart, but they get some interesting running back prospects in Frank Gore Jr. and Kendall Milton later, either of whom could be an upgrade over Alexander Mattison and Zamir White.

Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft 2.0

JJ McCarthy remains the top pick, but Telesco gets a little better with his DT and RB selections, with Clemson teammates Tyler Davis and Will Shipley.

However, with all the top OL prospects gone by the time he gets to pick again, he could be forced to settle for Michigan backup/part-starter Trente Smith. At least, he could get a cornerback in Deantre Prince.

Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft 3.0

The last version is the leanest, as the Raiders hold off on McCarthy until the second round and instead go for Taliese Fuaga.

They also get the best RB prospect in Trey Benson and a non-college cornerback in Qwan'tez Stiggers before trading themselves out of the rest of Day 3 entirely.