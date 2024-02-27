Las Vegas Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Antonio Pierce picks his franchise QB

Finding a quarterback is a top priority in this mock draft for the Las Vegas Raiders as they look to build for the future. The challenging part is that they currently have the 13th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The top three players at the position will likely be gone at this point, so unless they trade up, the Raiders will have to explore the next tier of options.

The upcoming 2024 NFL season marks a new era for the franchise as first-time head coach Antonio Pierce is set to take over. One of the ways he can put his stamp on the team is by collaborating to draft a quarterback. The following mock draft addresses this situation.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

13th overall pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State Beavers

Rather than taking a quarterback in the first round of this mock draft, the Raiders may instead choose to address one of their other biggest issues on their offensive line. Taliese Fuaga is one of the highest-rated offensive tackle prospects who profiles as a day-one starter. With the top quarterbacks likely gone, they can draft for value instead of reaching for one with a premium pick.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

44th overall pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon Ducks

In his final college football season, Bo Nix appeared to have put all of his potential together and broke out in a big way. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy award and had his best statistical season, by far. He is old for a rookie quarterback at 24 years old, which could keep him out of the first round, but his dual-threat skillset and additional experience give him a ton of upside. He could be a day-one starter over Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell.

77th overall pick: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia Bulldogs

Passing defense was one of the biggest issues for the Raiders last season, so they would be wise to add reinforcements to their defensive backs. This mock drat directly addresses this by selecting Javon Bullard, one of the top safety prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

113th overall pick: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Doubling up on defensive back help could be a solid strategy for this Raiders mock draft. They already have an excellent pass rush, so pairing it with better coverage could result in more sacks and turnovers. Caelen Carson profiles as one of the best man-coverage cornerbacks in the middle rounds.

147th overall pick: Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas Razorbacks

The Raiders are strong on the edge of their defense, especially with Maxx Crosby, one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the entire NFL. They are much weaker on the interior of their defensive line, so adding Eric Gregory, a massive 6 ft 3, 300-pound DT should benefit their defense.

210th overall pick: Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia Bulldogs

Josh Jacobs is currently rumored to become a free agent during the 2024 NFL offseason. The Raiders are reportedly not going to franchise tag him again, and a long-term deal doesn't seem likely. If he departs the team, Zamir White would benefit from some help carrying the load. Daijun Edwards adds a solid contrasting style with his strong receiving skills, including multiple receptions in six of his final nine games.

221st overall pick: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas Jayhawks

Offensive line depth is important for any NFL team, but for a struggling unit like the Raiders, it's essential to find upgrades. Dominick Puni is one of the most intriguing late-round offensive line targets due to being one of the biggest overall players in this draft at 6'5 and 335 pounds.

227th overall pick: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn Tigers

The Raiders use their final pick in this mock draft to double up on defensive tackles. Improving their interior should benefit their entire defense as a whole, including run-stuffing and pass-rushing. Marcus Harris is a speculative late-round addition who can potentially add depth to their defensive line.