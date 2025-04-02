Las Vegas Raiders 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Pete Carroll's first year

The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing 2024 season, finishing 4-13. It was the third straight year that they missed the playoffs.

This offseason, Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll to be their new coach. The team also acquired Geno Smith to be its quarterback but still has several needs to address in the draft.

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, the Raiders have nine picks. They have plenty of ammo to make trades or fill their needs by using all their picks.

Raiders mock draft simulator

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Round 1, pick 6: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With the sixth overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders turn to offense to select Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona.

The Raiders traded for Smith but need to surround him with some weapons. McMillan can come in and be the team's No. 1 receiver. At Arizona last season, he recorded 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.

Round 2, pick 37: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Las Vegas needs a cornerback and will select Shavon Revel out of East Carolina in the second round.

Revel can compete for a starting job as a rookie but also adds much-needed depth to the position. Revel only played in three games last season due to injury; however, he is one of the top-ranked cornerbacks.

Round 3, pick 68: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

In Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator, the Las Vegas Raiders pick Kaleb Johnson, a running back out of Iowa in the third round.

The Raiders need to improve their running game in the draft, and in a deep running back class, they can afford to wait to select Johnson.

He rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 TDs on 240 carries last season.

Round 4, pick 108: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

The secondary is a position of need and Las Vegas selects R.J. Mickens, a safety out of Clemson in the fourth round.

Mickens would add depth to the position and will likely be a rotational player while also chipping in on special teams. He recorded 76 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass defenses last season.

Round 5, pick 143: Omar Normann-Lott, DT, Tennessee

In the fifth round, Las Vegas goes to the trenches and selects Omar Normann-Lott, a defensive tackle out of Tennessee.

Normann-Lott can be a rotational player in 2025. With the Volunteers last season, he recorded 18 tackles and four sacks.

Round 6, pick 180: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

Xavier Restrepo ran a slow 40 at Miami's Pro Day but claimed that he had an injury, which will likely hurt his draft stock.

However, in the sixth round, the Raiders take a flier on the receiver. With Miami last season, he recorded 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 TDs.

Round 6, pick 213: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

Las Vegas goes back to the defensive line to select Nazir Stackhouse in the sixth round.

Stackhouse will compete for a roster spot in training camp, as most late-round picks do. However, he has the skills to be a key rotational player on the defensive line.

Round 6, pick 215: Brady Cook, QB, Missouri

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith and still have Aidan O'Connell under contract as the primary backup. However, they opted to draft Brady Cook, a QB out of Missouri, to compete with O'Connell for the backup job.

Round 7, pick 222: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

With Las Vegas' final pick, they select edge rusher Tyler Batty out of BYU. Batty could be a special team player if he cracks the initial roster while adding depth to the pass rush.

