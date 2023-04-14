The answer? Probably. Primarily because no one in the Las Vegas Raiders organization has come out to deny the rumors expressly.

Yes, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year contract, but when has that ever stopped a team from making moves to get better?

Garoppolo could be a bridge QB, and the Raiders are shopping for his potential replacement, just like the San Francisco 49ers did with Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders have big plans, but before we reveal those plans. How about we look at the Raiders' needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?

What are the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 NFL Draft needs?

Here are the Las Vegas Raiders' significant needs ahead of this month's NFL Draft

1. Quarterback

We've hinted at it already, and now we're doubling down on this demand. The Las Vegas Raiders must select a quarterback with their lottery pick, even if it hurts Jimmy Garoppolo's feelings.

The Raiders’ offense needs a ceiling-raiser. While Anthony Richardson and Will Levis have their flaws as prospects and likely should learn from the sideline in 2023, they offer franchise-caliber upside.

Of course, Garoppolo can help a team win a few playoff games if the supporting cast around him is perfect. Las Vegas likely won't be able to replicate the offensive line and weaponry he had in San Francisco.

So, they need to roll the dice on a quarterback who could develop into the star of the offense.

2. Cornerback

A weakness for the Raiders last season was at the CB position. You see, there was an improvement on the defensive side of the ball compared to the 2021 iteration. A defense that allowed an average 98.8 passer rating with a 25-6 TD-INT ratio and 67.5 percent completion rate to opposing quarterbacks only made marginal additions to its secondary.

So, while the Raiders don't have to take a cornerback in the first round, it should only leave Day 2 after addressing the position. Studs like Cam Smith, Emmanuel Forbes, and Clark Phillips II are up for grabs.

3. Offensive Line

The OL position has long since been a problem for the Nevada team. Their GM, Dave Ziegler, should know a lot about the importance of an offensive line to a playoff contender, especially after his years with the New England Patriots.

If Las Vegas doesn't draft a quarterback in the first round, it can grab one of the top OTs in the draft (Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr).

If Ziegler waits until the second round, Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones stands out as the ideal plug-and-play starter for Las Vegas next season. It is paramount that they add to the position to afford Jimmy G ample protection moving forward.

Which quarterback prospect could the Las Vegas Raiders draft?

According to reports, the Raiders brought two highly-rated quarterbacks in this draft class in the first week of April. They hosted Will Levis first, and later that week, they brought in Anthony Richardson, another quarterback prospect who rocketed up draft boards, thanks to his elite Combine performances.

Levis and Richardson are likely the best options at QB if the Raiders decide to trade up. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud would already be off the board, and both prospects are safer bets than Hendon Hooker and Stetson Bennett.

