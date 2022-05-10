Las Vegas Raiders Draft picks 2022: Who did the Raiders pick? Full list of selections

The Las Vegas Raiders were in their home territory during this draft. With the 2022 NFL Draft being scheduled in their home city, the spotlight was on their picks. They are in, arguably, the toughest division in the NFL and would have needed to choose wisely. They already have a blockbuster trade with Davante Adams joining them, and now it is about adding raw talent to more established names. The Las Vegas Raiders went with the following selections:

Round 3: No. 90 – Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

Round 4: No. 122 – Zamir White, RB, Georgia

Round 4: No. 126 – Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

Round 5: No. 175 – Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

Round 7: No. 238 – Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State

Round 7: No. 250 – Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA

Analyzing the 2022 NFL Draft picks by the Las Vegas Raiders

#1 - Dylan Parham

Dylan Parham joins as a guard from Memphis and was the first pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. He made it to the First-Team All-AAC in 2021. It is a sensible pick since he is a guard who projects as a center and, therefore, can contribute across the offensive line.

Tristen Kuhn @KuhnTristen Dylan Parham has registered 1913 snaps at LG, 904 snaps at RG and 873 snaps at RT in his career



Elite versatility. Dylan Parham has registered 1913 snaps at LG, 904 snaps at RG and 873 snaps at RT in his careerElite versatility.

#2 - Zamir White

Zamir White was the leader of the running backs pack in Georgia that won the CFP National Championship this year. But his selection was a bit of a head-scratcher as the Raiders did not have any immediate need for running backs.

#3 - Neil Farrell Jr.

Neil Farell Jr. comes from LSU and was a Second-Team All-SEC in 2021 and won the CFP National Championship with them in 2019. In the 2022 Senior Bowl, he was voted the best defensive lineman. He is known for clogging up running lanes and is a good defensive option to stop the run game.

#4 - Matthew Butler

Matthew Butler joins the Las Vegas Raiders from Tennessee. In his four years there, he had 152 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

#5 - Thayer Munford

Thayer Munford represented good value at this stage of the draft and will add variability to the offensive line. He was on the First-Team All Big-Ten for the last two years and was also nominated for the AFCA First-Team All-American in 2021.

Raider Nation Boston @RaiderNationBOS Raiders guard Thayer Munford allowed only 6 sacks on 1,624 pass blocking snaps in college. Raiders guard Thayer Munford allowed only 6 sacks on 1,624 pass blocking snaps in college.

#6 - Brittain Brown

He joins the Las Vegas Raiders, having played his college football at Duke and then UCLA.

Edited by Windy Goodloe