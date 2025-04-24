Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Full list of Pete Carroll's selections

The Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Antonio Pierce and hired Pete Carroll as their head coach. The Raiders also traded for Geno Smith in the offseason, and the team is looking to win now.

Earlier, Las Vegas was expected to pursue Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. However, since they have Smith, the AFC West team could consider a player like Ashton Jeanty, who will be a difference-maker from his first day in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 6

Round 2, pick 5

Round 3, pick 4

Round 4, pick 6

Round 5, pick 5

Round 6, pick 4

Round 6, pick 37

Round 6, pick 39

Round 7, pick 6

