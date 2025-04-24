Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Full list of Pete Carroll's selections

The Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Antonio Pierce and hired Pete Carroll as their head coach. The Raiders also traded for Geno Smith in the offseason, and the team is looking to win now.
Earlier, Las Vegas was expected to pursue Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. However, since they have Smith, the AFC West team could consider a player like Ashton Jeanty, who will be a difference-maker from his first day in the league.
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 6
- Round 2, pick 5
- Round 3, pick 4
- Round 4, pick 6
- Round 5, pick 5
- Round 6, pick 4
- Round 6, pick 37
- Round 6, pick 39
- Round 7, pick 6
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Round 1
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Round 2
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Round 3
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Round 5
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Round 6
Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Round 7
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.