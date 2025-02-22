Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: Full list of Tom Brady's team's selections after 4-13 season

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with numerous roster holes. The Raiders ended the 2024 season with a 4-13 record and were miles away from making the playoffs.

With that in mind, let's look at the Raiders' 2025 draft picks and explore how Tom Brady's side can use them to start a new era in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025

According to Tankathon, the Las Vegas Raiders have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 2, Pick 37

Round 3, Pick 68

Round 3, Pick 73

Round 4, Pick 107

Round 5, Pick 144

Round 6, Pick 182

Round 6, Pick 214

Round 6, Pick 218

Round 7, Pick 224

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 draft needs

The Raiders have three major needs in the upcoming draft. They are:

1. Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't found a replacement for Derek Carr, and it's been years since the franchise released the perennial Pro Bowler. The combination of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell left nothing but questions at the end of the 2024 regular season.

Hence, the Raiders could select one of numerous high-ceiling quarterbacks in April's draft. They could draft Shedeur Sanders if he falls to the sixth pick, or they could select Jalen Milroe if he's available in Round 3. Both players have the potential to be plus-level starters for the foreseeable future.

2. Running back

The Las Vegas Raiders made the questionable decision of letting Josh Jacobs walk in free agency without a solid contingency plan. As a consequence, their run game in 2024 was virtually non-existent.

Hence, the Raiders must dip into this year's loaded draft class and select a game-changing running back. Quinshon Judkins could be available on Day 2, and the elusive backfield threat could be a great building block for Tom Brady's side.

3. Cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders' secondary problems are well-documented. Moreover, competing in the NFL without a stacked depth chart at both the cornerback and safety positions is a herculean task.

More pressing is the need to get an elite CB via April's draft, and the Raiders need to ace this pick. Hence, expect Tom Brady's side to draft Travis Hunter if the dual-threat star is still available. However, if he's off the board, the Raiders could select Michigan Wolverines standout Will Johnson.

