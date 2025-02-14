Las Vegas Raiders free agency: 5 best players Tom Brady's team should target with $95,000,000+ in cap space

After a disappointing 2024 season, where they finished with a 4-13 record, the Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce and hired the Seattle Seahawks' former Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll as his replacement. The 73-year-old Carroll and minority stakeholder Tom Brady are hard at work planning a full revamp of the franchise.

Ad

The duo will be confident of turning the Raiders' tide, given the tools at their disposal. They have the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and over $95 million in cap space, the second-most in the league, trailing only Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, who have $123 million to spend.

Las Vegas could outbid every team in the NFL bar one for the services of any free agent they wish to sign. However, it will be careful not to overpay, as it has several holes on its roster that need addressing. However, a few positions take precedence over others and require most of the $95 million budget allotted to them. Here's a list of players the Raiders could target.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Five best players Tom Brady and the Raiders could target in free agency

1) QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

The Raiders desperately need a new signal-caller and could turn to veteran Aaron Rodgers to fill that hole. The 41-year-old parted ways with the New York Jets but hasn't confirmed whether he intends to play in 2025. However, a call from Tom Brady and Pete Carroll could be enough to entice him into extending his career.

Ad

Brady was stellar in his 40s, and Carroll gave 30-year-old career backup Geno Smith the starting job during his time with the Seahawks. Both are well-versed in the challenges of managing a roster led by a veteran quarterback and could provide Rodgers with all the support he needs to bounce back after a difficult 2024 season.

2) QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

If Aaron Rodgers passes on the opportunity, Las Vegas could turn to Sam Darnold. He had a tremendous 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions.

Ad

He led his team to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth in a year when they were expected to struggle after losing starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy to a season-ending meniscus tear in preseason.

With the former Michigan Wolverines star expected to recover fully before the 2025 season commences, the Vikings could move on from Darnold, allowing the Raiders to land him.

3) OLB Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat - Source: Imagn

Veteran linebacker Josh Sweat is one of the most coveted defensive free agents. The 27-year-old had an incredible 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He led the team in sacks during the regular season, with eight, and had a tremendous regular season, recording 2.5 more and helping the team win the Super Bowl.

Ad

Having gotten his championship ring, he's now eyeing a payday, which the Raiders could provide. Las Vegas desperately needs a defensive leader to take the load off Maxx Crosby. Carroll, the architect of the vaunted 'Legion of Boom,' could be enamored by the prospect of adding Sweat to the roster.

4) MLB Zack Baun

Zack Baun - Source: Imagn

Josh Sweat's teammate, Zack Baun, could be another player high on the Raiders' wishlist. The linebacker is coming off a career year with the Eagles.

Ad

He led the team in total tackles and was second in tackles for losses, with 11, trailing only defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He also had one interception in the regular season and another in the Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Baun, like Sweat, is looking for a payday after a year where he earned votes for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Brady and Carroll would be keen on adding one of the two or perhaps both Eagles stars to the Raiders' defense in the offseason.

5) CB D.J. Reed

D.J. Reed - Source: Getty

The Raiders also need a new cornerback. Starter Jack Jones had an underwhelming season, and the defense desperately needs an upgrade at the position.

Ad

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed is the best defensive back available in the draft. While it's a position that Las Vegas could address in the draft, adding a veteran, like the 28-year-old, could be a better option.

Reed led the Jets in pass deflections, with 11, and didn't shy away from guarding the opponent's top receiver in man coverage. Brady and Carroll would consider the possibility of adding him to the roster if they don't fancy their chances of landing a top cornerback prospect in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.