Las Vegas Raiders injury report: Latest on Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson and more for Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the LA Chargers on Monday at Allegiant Stadium in an AFC West matchup.
Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Geno Smith had outstanding performances in Week 1 as the team won against the New England Patriots.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers are in excellent form entering the Monday Night Football game, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo on Sept. 5.
Let's take a look at the Raiders' injury report to see if any key players will miss out due to injury.
Las Vegas Raiders injury report for Week 2 MNF
Second-year tight end Brock Bowers has been tagged questionable to play on Monday because of a knee injury.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts also appeared on the injury report with an elbow issue. However, he looks primed to play after trending up in practice on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has been ruled out due to a concussion. His unavailability could render the Raiders' offensive line vulnerable against the Chargers' formidable pass rush.
Brock Bowers' injury update
Brock Bowers showed impressive durability in his rookie season in 2024, suiting up in each of the Raiders' 17 regular season games. However, he could miss his first NFL matchup on Monday when Las Vegas plays the LA Chargers.
Bowers sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of Week 1's win over the New England Patriots. Raiders coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Bowers wanted to return to the game but trainers prevented him from doing so.
Bowers did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday, raising fears that he would be ruled out in Week 2. However, he recorded a limited practice participation on Saturday. Bowers was subsequently given a "questionable" tag.
Carroll noted that Bowers was "terrific" after his limited practice on Saturday, suggesting a possibility that he may play in the MNF game. If he'll be sidelined, Michael Mayer will take the top tight end role.
Jackson Powers-Johnson's injury update
Jackson Powers-Johnson will not play in Monday's game after suffering a concussion.
He was not on the team's first injury report on Thursday, but he was listed as a nonparticipant on Friday. He likely suffered the concussion during Thursday's practice.
Veteran offensive lineman Alex Cappa will start in Powers-Johnson's place against the Chargers.
