Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders had a record of 8-9 last year, and although they missed the playoffs, the team played well under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker was later made the permanent head coach of the Raiders and is prepared for his first full season as the team's leader.

Since the 2024 NFL schedule has officially been announced, here is the list of fixtures for the Raiders in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Raiders begin their season with a clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 September 8 Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET CBS 2 September 15 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET CBS 3 September 22 Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET CBS 4 September 30 Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM ET CBS 5 October 6 Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET FOX 6 October 13 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:05 PM ET CBS 7 October 20 Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET CBS 8 October 27 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET CBS 9 November 5 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET FOX 10 BYE





11 November 17 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET CBS 12 November 24 Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET CBS 13 November 29 Kansas City Chiefs 3:00 PM ET Prime Video 14 December 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET CBS 15 December 16 Atlanta Falcons 8:30 PM ET ESPN 16 December 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 4:25 PM ET CBS 17 December 25 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET FOX 18 TBD Los Angeles Chargers TBA TBA

Las Vegas Raiders Home Schedule 2024

The Raiders' first home game of the season will be in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 3 September 22 Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET CBS 4 September 30 Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM ET CBS 6 October 13 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:05 PM ET CBS 8 October 27 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET CBS 12 November 24 Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET CBS 15 December 16 Atlanta Falcons 8:30 PM ET ESPN 16 December 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 4:25 PM ET CBS 18 TBD Los Angeles Chargers TBA TBA

Las Vegas Raiders Away Schedule 2024

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 September 8 Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET CBS 2 September 15 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET CBS 5 October 6 Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET FOX 7 October 20 Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET CBS 9 November 5 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET FOX 11 November 17 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET CBS 13 November 29 Kansas City Chiefs 3:00 PM ET Prime Video 14 December 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET CBS 17 December 25 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET FOX

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Season Outlook

Aidan O'Connell: Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders did draft star tight end prospect Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but didn't draft a quarterback, which many expected them to. They'll either start the season with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell under center, and they currently have the worst quarterback situation in their division.

The team is full of talented players like Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and Jakobi Meyers, but everything will depend on how their quarterback plays on the field.