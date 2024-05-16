  • NFL
  • Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified May 16, 2024 00:53 GMT
New York Giants v Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders had a record of 8-9 last year, and although they missed the playoffs, the team played well under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker was later made the permanent head coach of the Raiders and is prepared for his first full season as the team's leader.

Since the 2024 NFL schedule has officially been announced, here is the list of fixtures for the Raiders in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Raiders begin their season with a clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

1

September 8

Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM ET

CBS

2

September 15

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM ET

CBS

3

September 22

Carolina Panthers

4:05 PM ET

CBS

4

September 30

Cleveland Browns

4:25 PM ET

CBS

5

October 6

Denver Broncos

4:05 PM ET

FOX

6

October 13

Pittsburgh Steelers

4:05 PM ET

CBS

7

October 20

Los Angeles Rams

4:05 PM ET

CBS

8

October 27

Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 PM ET

CBS

9

November 5

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM ET

FOX

10

BYE




11

November 17

Miami Dolphins

1:00 PM ET

CBS

12

November 24

Denver Broncos

4:05 PM ET

CBS

13

November 29

Kansas City Chiefs

3:00 PM ET

Prime Video

14

December 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 PM ET

CBS

15

December 16

Atlanta Falcons

8:30 PM ET

ESPN

16

December 22

Jacksonville Jaguars

4:25 PM ET

CBS

17

December 25

New Orleans Saints

1:00 PM ET

FOX

18

TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

TBA

TBA

Las Vegas Raiders Home Schedule 2024

The Raiders' first home game of the season will be in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

3

September 22

Carolina Panthers

4:05 PM ET

CBS

4

September 30

Cleveland Browns

4:25 PM ET

CBS

6

October 13

Pittsburgh Steelers

4:05 PM ET

CBS

8

October 27

Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 PM ET

CBS

12

November 24

Denver Broncos

4:05 PM ET

CBS

15

December 16

Atlanta Falcons

8:30 PM ET

ESPN

16

December 22

Jacksonville Jaguars

4:25 PM ET

CBS

18

TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

TBA

TBA

Las Vegas Raiders Away Schedule 2024

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

1

September 8

Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM ET

CBS

2

September 15

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM ET

CBS

5

October 6

Denver Broncos

4:05 PM ET

FOX

7

October 20

Los Angeles Rams

4:05 PM ET

CBS

9

November 5

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM ET

FOX

11

November 17

Miami Dolphins

1:00 PM ET

CBS

13

November 29

Kansas City Chiefs

3:00 PM ET

Prime Video

14

December 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 PM ET

CBS

17

December 25

New Orleans Saints

1:00 PM ET

FOX

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Season Outlook

Aidan O&#039;Connell: Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O'Connell: Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders did draft star tight end prospect Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but didn't draft a quarterback, which many expected them to. They'll either start the season with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell under center, and they currently have the worst quarterback situation in their division.

The team is full of talented players like Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and Jakobi Meyers, but everything will depend on how their quarterback plays on the field.

