Las Vegas Raiders Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook
The Las Vegas Raiders had a record of 8-9 last year, and although they missed the playoffs, the team played well under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker was later made the permanent head coach of the Raiders and is prepared for his first full season as the team's leader.
Since the 2024 NFL schedule has officially been announced, here is the list of fixtures for the Raiders in 2024.
The Raiders' first home game of the season will be in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
Channel
3
September 22
Carolina Panthers
4:05 PM ET
CBS
4
September 30
Cleveland Browns
4:25 PM ET
CBS
6
October 13
Pittsburgh Steelers
4:05 PM ET
CBS
8
October 27
Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 PM ET
CBS
12
November 24
Denver Broncos
4:05 PM ET
CBS
15
December 16
Atlanta Falcons
8:30 PM ET
ESPN
16
December 22
Jacksonville Jaguars
4:25 PM ET
CBS
18
TBD
Los Angeles Chargers
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas Raiders Away Schedule 2024
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
Channel
1
September 8
Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 PM ET
CBS
2
September 15
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM ET
CBS
5
October 6
Denver Broncos
4:05 PM ET
FOX
7
October 20
Los Angeles Rams
4:05 PM ET
CBS
9
November 5
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 PM ET
FOX
11
November 17
Miami Dolphins
1:00 PM ET
CBS
13
November 29
Kansas City Chiefs
3:00 PM ET
Prime Video
14
December 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 PM ET
CBS
17
December 25
New Orleans Saints
1:00 PM ET
FOX
Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Season Outlook
The Raiders did draft star tight end prospect Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but didn't draft a quarterback, which many expected them to. They'll either start the season with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell under center, and they currently have the worst quarterback situation in their division.