Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Las Vegas Raiders' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was released on Wednesday. The Raiders will be aiming to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season, but have quite a task ahead of them to make the postseason.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Las Vegas' game-by-game results.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 schedule

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at the Raiders' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Week 1 (Sept. 7): at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN ("Monday Night Football")

Week 3 (Sept. 21): at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 4 (Sept. 28): vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 5 (Oct. 5): at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 6 (Oct. 12): vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 7 (Oct. 19): at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 8 (Oct. 26): BYE

Week 9 (Nov. 2): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 10 (Nov. 6): at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video ("Thursday Night Football")

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC ("Monday Night Football")

Week 12 (Nov. 23): vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 13 (Nov. 30): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 14 (Dec. 7): vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 15 (Dec. 14): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 17 (TBD): vs. New York Giants

Week 18 (TBD): vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ad

Trending

Las Vegas Raiders 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Raiders' 17 regular-season NFL games next season:

Week 1: Raiders at Patriots

Prediction: 15-16

Week 2: Raiders vs. Chargers

Prediction: 21-29

Week 3: Raiders at Commanders

Prediction: 20-30

Week 4: Raiders vs. Bears

Prediction: 20-16

Week 5: Raiders at Colts

Prediction: 15-28

Week 6: Raiders vs. Titans

Prediction: 18-21

Week 7: Raiders at Chiefs

Prediction: 17-22

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Raiders vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 15-17

Ad

Week 10: Raiders at Broncos

Prediction: 26-24

Week 11: Raiders vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 15-16

Week 12: Raiders vs. Browns

Prediction: 18-21

Week 13: Raiders at Chargers

Prediction: 17-15

Week 14: Raiders vs. Broncos

Prediction: 15-19

Week 15: Raiders at Eagles

Prediction: 15-17

Week 16: Raiders at Texans

Prediction: 15-33

Week 17: Raiders vs. Giants

Prediction: 17-15

Week 18: Raiders vs. Chiefs

Prediction: 22-27

Image via Sportskeeda

Las Vegas Raiders predicted 2025 regular season record

As per the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to finish with a 1-16 record. It projects Las Vegas to finish with the worst record of all 32 teams.

The tool predicts the Raiders' only win of the season to come against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.