Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Las Vegas Raiders' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was released on Wednesday. The Raiders will be aiming to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season, but have quite a task ahead of them to make the postseason.
Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Las Vegas' game-by-game results.
Las Vegas Raiders 2025 schedule
Here's a look at the Raiders' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season:
- Week 1 (Sept. 7): at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN ("Monday Night Football")
- Week 3 (Sept. 21): at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
- Week 4 (Sept. 28): vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 5 (Oct. 5): at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
- Week 6 (Oct. 12): vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
- Week 7 (Oct. 19): at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 8 (Oct. 26): BYE
- Week 9 (Nov. 2): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
- Week 10 (Nov. 6): at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video ("Thursday Night Football")
- Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC ("Monday Night Football")
- Week 12 (Nov. 23): vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 13 (Nov. 30): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 14 (Dec. 7): vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 15 (Dec. 14): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
- Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
- Week 17 (TBD): vs. New York Giants
- Week 18 (TBD): vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Raiders' 17 regular-season NFL games next season:
Week 1: Raiders at Patriots
Prediction: 15-16
Week 2: Raiders vs. Chargers
Prediction: 21-29
Week 3: Raiders at Commanders
Prediction: 20-30
Week 4: Raiders vs. Bears
Prediction: 20-16
Week 5: Raiders at Colts
Prediction: 15-28
Week 6: Raiders vs. Titans
Prediction: 18-21
Week 7: Raiders at Chiefs
Prediction: 17-22
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Raiders vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 15-17
Week 10: Raiders at Broncos
Prediction: 26-24
Week 11: Raiders vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 15-16
Week 12: Raiders vs. Browns
Prediction: 18-21
Week 13: Raiders at Chargers
Prediction: 17-15
Week 14: Raiders vs. Broncos
Prediction: 15-19
Week 15: Raiders at Eagles
Prediction: 15-17
Week 16: Raiders at Texans
Prediction: 15-33
Week 17: Raiders vs. Giants
Prediction: 17-15
Week 18: Raiders vs. Chiefs
Prediction: 22-27
Las Vegas Raiders predicted 2025 regular season record
As per the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to finish with a 1-16 record. It projects Las Vegas to finish with the worst record of all 32 teams.
The tool predicts the Raiders' only win of the season to come against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
