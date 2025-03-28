Las Vegas Raiders Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Pete Carroll and Co.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a full-scale rebuild ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders have a new head coach, starting quarterback and they've made an array of moves in free agency.

Next up for Pete Carroll's side is the 2025 NFL draft, a solid avenue to stock up on high-level rookie talents. Acing the upcoming draft will do wonders for the Raiders' rebuild.

With the draft less than a month away, the Raiders are set to invite players for a "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit Las Vegas in the lead up to the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders Top 30 visits tracker

These are the top 30 prospects set to visit the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025:

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State Broncos

Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes

Charles Grant, Offensive Tackle, William & Mary Tribe

Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

Jaylin Noel, Wide Receiver, Iowa State Cyclones

Kaleb Johnson, Running Back, Iowa Hawkeyes

Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia Bulldogs

Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina Gamecocks

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas Longhorns

Teddye Buchanan, Linebacker, Cal Golden Bears

Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

Will Howard, Quarterback, Ohio State Buckeyes

Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines

The Las Vegas Raiders are inviting a long list of players spread across the field. These players are some of the most talented in collegiate football.

The Raiders have an array of positional needs in the lead up to draft day. Hence, it's unsurprising that so many prospects are visiting the facility.

These are the Raiders' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 6 overall

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 68

Round 4: No. 108

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: Nos. 180, 213 (Compensatory Pick), 215 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 7: No. 222

Prospect to watch

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas Longhorns

Quinn Ewers spent three seasons as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback. Ewers was once the most hyped high school quarterback prospect, and he went on to enjoy a solid but unspectacular college football career at Texas.

Ewers is a polished pocket passer and decent game manager. While he might not wow you with his feet, he's perfectly capable of leading a well stacked offense to victory.

The Texas Longhorns product is currently projected to be a Day 2 pick at best. Hence, the Las Vegas Raiders could draft a potential star in the first round, and still get Ewers in the second or third round. He could join the franchise and learn from Geno Smith for a year or two.

