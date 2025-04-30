Las Vegas Raiders undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Las Vegas Raiders and the other 31 teams in the league started the scramble to sign undrafted free agents as soon as the 2025 NFL Draft ended on Saturday.
These players aren't very well-known, yet each year many undrafted free agents have an impact on teams. The period following the draft is a crucial phase in teams' roster-building process, including the Raiders'.
Below, we take a look at which UDFAs the Raiders have signed so far since Saturday.
Las Vegas Raiders 2025 undrafted free agents tracker
The Raiders have signed the following UDFAs:
Jah Joyner, Defensive end, Minnesota
Matt Jones, Linebacker, Baylor
Parker Clements, Offensive tackle, Virginia Tech
Mello Dotson, Cornerback, Kansas
Jarrod Hufford, Offensive lineman, Iowa State
Carter Runyon, Tight end, Townson
Trevon Ma’ae, Defensive lineman, Baylor
Hudson Clark, Safety, Arkansas
John Humphrey, Cornerback, USC
Greedy Vance, Defensive back, USC
Pat Conroy, Full back, Old Dominion
Jailin Walker, Linebacker, Indiana
Anthony Booker, Defensive tackle, SMU
Zakhari Franklin, Wide receiver, Illinois
Dominic Boyd, Offensive tackle, Georgia Southern
Hajj-Malik Williams, Quarterback, UNLV
Jordan Taylor, Cornerback, James Madison
Jah Joyner surprisingly wasn't selected in the draft after an outstanding 2024 season at Minnesota, playing all 12 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' games. The standout edge rusher recorded 32 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven interceptions.
Matt Jones featured in 62 games and recorded 199 tackles and 12.0 sacks in six years at Baylor. He has accumulated a great deal of experience playing top-level football, which could help him secure a place in Las Vegas' roster.
Parker Clements was a vital member of Virginia Tech's offensive line during his four seasons, receiving a final Pro Football Focus grade of 61.1 in 2024.
Mello Doston had a breakout season in Kansas in 2023, leading the team with four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He produced another outstanding performance in 2024, leading the Big 12 with five interceptions (two pick-sixes), 49 tackles, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
At 6-feet-5 and 243 pounds, Carter Runyon has an impressive physique. His 40-yard sprint time of 4.63 and his 36-inch vertical jump proves his athleticism as well. He caught 45 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns at Towson in 2024.
Hudson Clark was a regular in the Arkansas defense for four years, starting from his breakout season in 2020. He featured in 55 games throughout his stellar five-year collegiate career, recording 224 tackles and six interceptions.
Both John Humphrey and Greedy Vance Jr. had good moments for USC last year. Humphrey participated in 12 games, making 23 total tackles, an interception and three passes defended. As for Vance, he had 11 appearances, recording 22 total tackles and one interception.
A recap of the Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft picks
Round 1, No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB (Boise State)
Round 2, No. 58: Jack Bech, WR (TCU)
Round 3, No. 68: Darien Porter, CB (Iowa State)
Round 3, No. 98: Caleb Rogers, OL (Texas Tech)
Round 3, No. 99: Charles Grant, OT (William & Mary)
Round 4, No. 108: Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR (Tennessee)
Round 4, No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT (South Carolina)
Round 6, No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT (Ole Miss)
Round 6, No. 213: Tommy Mellott, QB (Montana State)
Round 6, No. 215: Cam Miller, QB (North Dakota State)
Round 7, No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB (Minnesota)
