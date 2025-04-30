Las Vegas Raiders undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Las Vegas Raiders and the other 31 teams in the league started the scramble to sign undrafted free agents as soon as the 2025 NFL Draft ended on Saturday.

Ad

These players aren't very well-known, yet each year many undrafted free agents have an impact on teams. The period following the draft is a crucial phase in teams' roster-building process, including the Raiders'.

Below, we take a look at which UDFAs the Raiders have signed so far since Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

The Raiders have signed the following UDFAs:

Jah Joyner, Defensive end, Minnesota

Ad

Trending

Matt Jones, Linebacker, Baylor

Parker Clements, Offensive tackle, Virginia Tech

Mello Dotson, Cornerback, Kansas

Jarrod Hufford, Offensive lineman, Iowa State

Carter Runyon, Tight end, Townson

Trevon Ma’ae, Defensive lineman, Baylor

Hudson Clark, Safety, Arkansas

John Humphrey, Cornerback, USC

Greedy Vance, Defensive back, USC

Pat Conroy, Full back, Old Dominion

Jailin Walker, Linebacker, Indiana

Anthony Booker, Defensive tackle, SMU

Zakhari Franklin, Wide receiver, Illinois

Dominic Boyd, Offensive tackle, Georgia Southern

Hajj-Malik Williams, Quarterback, UNLV

Ad

Jordan Taylor, Cornerback, James Madison

Jah Joyner surprisingly wasn't selected in the draft after an outstanding 2024 season at Minnesota, playing all 12 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' games. The standout edge rusher recorded 32 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven interceptions.

Matt Jones featured in 62 games and recorded 199 tackles and 12.0 sacks in six years at Baylor. He has accumulated a great deal of experience playing top-level football, which could help him secure a place in Las Vegas' roster.

Ad

Parker Clements was a vital member of Virginia Tech's offensive line during his four seasons, receiving a final Pro Football Focus grade of 61.1 in 2024.

Mello Doston had a breakout season in Kansas in 2023, leading the team with four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He produced another outstanding performance in 2024, leading the Big 12 with five interceptions (two pick-sixes), 49 tackles, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Ad

At 6-feet-5 and 243 pounds, Carter Runyon has an impressive physique. His 40-yard sprint time of 4.63 and his 36-inch vertical jump proves his athleticism as well. He caught 45 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns at Towson in 2024.

Hudson Clark was a regular in the Arkansas defense for four years, starting from his breakout season in 2020. He featured in 55 games throughout his stellar five-year collegiate career, recording 224 tackles and six interceptions.

Both John Humphrey and Greedy Vance Jr. had good moments for USC last year. Humphrey participated in 12 games, making 23 total tackles, an interception and three passes defended. As for Vance, he had 11 appearances, recording 22 total tackles and one interception.

Ad

A recap of the Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB (Boise State)

Round 2, No. 58: Jack Bech, WR (TCU)

Round 3, No. 68: Darien Porter, CB (Iowa State)

Round 3, No. 98: Caleb Rogers, OL (Texas Tech)

Round 3, No. 99: Charles Grant, OT (William & Mary)

Round 4, No. 108: Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR (Tennessee)

Round 4, No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT (South Carolina)

Round 6, No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT (Ole Miss)

Ad

Round 6, No. 213: Tommy Mellott, QB (Montana State)

Round 6, No. 215: Cam Miller, QB (North Dakota State)

Round 7, No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB (Minnesota)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.