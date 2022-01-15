Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals injury report and starting lineup - Wild Card Round

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the few teams in the playoffs to have won a playoff game already in 2021. Of course, while the Sunday Night game didn't have an official "playoff" stamp on it, it was a "win or go home" scenario. Nothing changes for the team this week as they line up to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

One of the prerequisites for a run at the Super Bowl is to be playing well at the end of the season. Another is to be healthy. With that being said, how are the rosters and injury reports holding up for both teams heading into this one? Here's a look at each team, according to reports posted on CBS Sports.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Johnathan Hankins DT Back Questionable Richie Incognito OG Calf Questionable Nick Kwiatkowski ILB Ankle Questionable Johnathan Abram SS Shoulder Out Kenyan Drake RB Ankle Out Gerald McCoy DT Knee Out Denzelle Good OG Knee - ACL Out

Considering how many teams have suffered the season due to Covid-19 and various injuries, the Raiders are amazingly healthy after 18 weeks. However, their injury report is not spotless. Noticeable absentees include the likes of Kenyan Drake and Johnathan Abram, while Richie Incognito is listed as questionable for this game.

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring Questionable Auden Tate WR Calf Questionable Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Foot Out Jordan Evans OLB Knee Out Xavier Su'a-Filo OG Knee Out Darius Phillips CB Shoulder Out

Cincinnati has a healthy quarterback and their top receiver is also fully fit. As such, every other injury on the list is not a backbreaker. Overall, the team is close enough to full strength that injuries will not be able to be used as an excuse if the team comes up short.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

starting lineup

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Yannich Ngakoue | LB - Divine Deablo, Denzel Perryman, KJ Wright | CB - Brandon Facyson, Casey Hayward Jr., Keisean Nixon | S - Dallin Leavitt, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd | TE - CJ Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Sam Hubbard, DJ Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey | CB - Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Edited by David Nyland