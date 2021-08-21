Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Odds, Picks, line, and spread – August 21, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2021 season with similar expectations. Las Vegas wants to find themselves in the playoffs at the end of the season. The Rams are hoping to make a run at the Super Bowl.

The Raiders and Rams are both under an immense amount of pressure to succeed this season. Since trading for Matthew Stafford, Super Bowl talks have hovered over the Los Angeles Rams. Derek Carr is under a ton of pressure to lead the Raiders into the playoffs.

With all the playoff talk hovering over both teams, let's take a look at the betting odds for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams' Week 2 preseason game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Betting odds

The Las Vegas Raiders head to SoFi Stadium at -6.5 point favorites over the Rams. Caesars Sportsbook has the over/under for the Raiders and Rams set at 35.

A familiar place with the same goal.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Money line

Las Vegas Raiders (-275)

Los Angeles Rams (+225)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Picks

-- Bryce Perkins builds off his Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he completed seven of his ten passes for 47 yards and a touchdown

-- Nathan Peterman put together an excellent showing receiving the majority of Raiders snaps in Week 1. Peterman threw for 246 yards and will look to repeat that performance.

-- Raiders backup running back Trey Ragas will put together another successful game on the ground with another touchdown

-- Las Vegas Raiders defense will build off their success against the Rams during their joint practices

-- Rams defense will step up their performance after being called out by star cornerback Jalen Ramsey

-- The Los Angeles Rams' backups will get valuable playing time as the starters will sit out the entire preseason.

24 hours til go time ‼️

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Against the Spread

The Las Vegas Raiders have posted a phenomenal 8-1 record against the spread in the preseason under Jon Gruden. Los Angeles posted a 10-8 record against the spread during the 2020 season. Although the Raiders have succeeded in the preseason, they finished 8-8 against the spread in 2020.

The Raiders have a better shot at covering. The Raiders finished .500 against the spread last season and finished 12-3-1 against the over/under in 2020.

